COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced third quarter results for 2020. Provided below are the highlights:
- Reported sales increased 7% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 6% in the quarter as currency benefited reported sales growth by 1%.
- Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $6.68, compared with $5.20 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $7.02, an increase of 22% over the prior-year amount of $5.77. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.
Quarterly Results
Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Outstanding growth in China and strong growth in our Laboratory business resulted in excellent performance in the quarter despite negative impacts on our business from COVID-19. Our strong product portfolio combined with innovative sales and marketing strategies are yielding very good results despite the overall challenging environment. With the benefit of our temporary cost initiatives as well as ongoing margin and productivity initiatives, we had a strong increase in Adjusted Operating Profit margins and excellent growth in Adjusted EPS. Finally, cash flow generation was also very robust."
GAAP Results
EPS in the quarter was $6.68, compared with the prior-year amount of $5.20.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 7% to $807.4 million. By region, reported sales increased 2% in the Americas, 9% in Europe and 11% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $205.8 million, compared with $169.4 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $7.02, an increase of 22% over the prior-year amount of $5.77.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 6% as currency benefited sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 3% in the Americas, 4% in Europe and 10% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $230.0 million, a 17% increase from the prior-year amount of $196.2 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Year-to-Date Results
GAAP Results
EPS was $15.92, compared with the prior-year amount of $14.67.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales decreased 1% to $2.147 billion. By region, reported sales decreased 1% in the Americas and 1% in Europe and was constant in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $479.6 million, compared with $450.3 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $16.30, compared with the prior-year amount of $15.02.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency was constant as currency reduced reported sales by 1%. By region, local currency sales decreased 1% in the Americas and 2% in Europe and increased 1% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $547.9 million, a 5% increase from the prior-year amount of $521.8 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Share Repurchase Authorization
The Company has $0.9 billion remaining under the current authorization for the share repurchase program. The Company announced that the Board of Directors authorized an additional $2.5 billion to the share repurchase program. Any amount remaining under the existing program will be incorporated into the new authorization. Filliol commented, "The additional authorization allows us to continue the share repurchase program, which has provided strong returns for our shareholders over many years. We are confident in our future growth prospects, and our balance sheet and cash flow generation remain very strong." The Company expects the additional authorization will be utilized over the next several years. The Company added that the repurchases will be made through open market transactions, and the amount and timing will depend on business and market conditions, stock price, trading restrictions, the level of acquisition activity and other factors.
Outlook
The Company stated that forecasting continues to be challenging given the significant uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and ensuing impact to the global economic environment. While the Company is providing an estimate for sales growth and Adjusted EPS for 2020 and 2021, management cautions that market dynamics and impacts related to COVID-19 are fluid and changes to the business environment can happen quickly. The estimates include significant uncertainty and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change.
Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates the local currency sales growth in the fourth quarter 2020 will be in the range of 4% to 5%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $8.60 to $8.70, an increase of 11% to 12%.
For the full year 2020, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 1% and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $24.87 to $24.97, a growth rate of 9% to 10%. This compares with previous guidance for Adjusted EPS of $22.70 to $23.20.
The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2021 to be in the range of 4% to 6%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $27.50 to $28.30. Using the mid-point of 2020 guidance, this would result in Adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 14%.
While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.
Conclusion
Filliol concluded, "The regional dynamics surrounding COVID-19 continue to change rapidly and the outlook for the global economy remains uncertain. We remain focused on factors we can control, namely ensuring the safety of our employees while serving our customers, the majority of which are in essential end markets including life sciences and food manufacturing. We continue to launch leading-edge instruments and services and have adapted our innovative digital sales and marketing approaches to ensure our go-to-market approach is highly effective given current market conditions. As we look to the remainder of 2020 and to 2021, we believe we will continue to gain share and deliver solid results. We will remain agile and adapt as necessary to changes in market conditions."
Other Matters
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands except share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2020
% of sales
September 30, 2019
% of sales
Net sales
$807,357
(a)
100.0
$753,866
100.0
Cost of sales
337,749
41.8
318,810
42.3
Gross profit
469,608
58.2
435,056
57.7
Research and development
34,656
4.3
36,015
4.8
Selling, general and administrative
204,974
25.4
202,826
26.9
Amortization
14,121
1.7
12,329
1.6
Interest expense
9,310
1.2
9,800
1.3
Restructuring charges
4,570
0.6
6,732
0.9
Other charges (income), net
(3,832)
(0.5)
(2,005)
(0.3)
Earnings before taxes
205,809
25.5
169,359
22.5
Provision for taxes
44,042
5.5
39,964
5.3
Net earnings
$161,767
20.0
$129,395
17.2
Basic earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$6.76
$5.28
Weighted average number of common shares
23,922,272
24,487,268
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$6.68
$5.20
Weighted average number of common
24,225,204
24,880,179
and common equivalent shares
Note:
(a)
Local currency sales increased 6% as compared to the same period in 2019.
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2020
% of sales
September 30, 2019
% of sales
Earnings before taxes
$205,809
$169,359
Amortization
14,121
12,329
Interest expense
9,310
9,800
Restructuring charges
4,570
6,732
Other charges (income), net
(3,832)
(2,005)
Adjusted operating profit
$229,978
(b)
28.5
$196,215
26.0
Note:
(b)
Adjusted operating profit increased 17% as compared to the same period in 2019.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands except share data)
(unaudited)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2020
% of sales
September 30, 2019
% of sales
Net sales
$2,147,192
(a)
100.0
$2,164,684
(a)
100.0
Cost of sales
905,205
42.2
921,771
42.6
Gross profit
1,241,987
57.8
1,242,913
57.4
Research and development
100,236
4.7
108,650
5.0
Selling, general and administrative
593,852
27.7
612,466
28.3
Amortization
42,008
2.0
36,877
1.7
Interest expense
29,111
1.3
27,776
1.3
Restructuring charges
7,335
0.3
11,146
0.5
Other charges (income), net
(10,118)
(0.5)
(4,253)
(0.2)
Earnings before taxes
479,563
22.3
450,251
20.8
Provision for taxes
93,119
4.3
81,891
3.8
Net earnings
$386,444
18.0
$368,360
17.0
Basic earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$16.13
$14.93
Weighted average number of common shares
23,963,311
24,677,546
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$15.92
$14.67
Weighted average number of common
24,272,354
25,103,173
and common equivalent shares
Note:
(a)
Local currency sales were flat compared to the same period in 2019.
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2020
% of sales
September 30, 2019
% of sales
Earnings before taxes
$479,563
$450,251
Amortization
42,008
36,877
Interest expense
29,111
27,776
Restructuring charges
7,335
11,146
Other charges (income), net
(10,118)
(4,253)
Adjusted operating profit
$547,899
(b)
25.5
$521,797
24.1
Note:
(b)
Adjusted operating profit increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2019.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$153,686
$207,785
Accounts receivable, net
521,777
566,256
Inventories
292,329
274,285
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
78,528
61,321
Total current assets
1,046,320
1,109,647
Property, plant and equipment, net
758,010
748,657
Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net
740,873
742,221
Other non-current assets
221,333
188,796
Total assets
$2,766,536
$2,789,321
Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt
$55,111
$55,868
Trade accounts payable
146,646
185,592
Accrued and other current liabilities
562,324
513,052
Total current liabilities
764,081
754,512
Long-term debt
1,169,136
1,235,350
Other non-current liabilities
390,252
378,679
Total liabilities
2,323,469
2,368,541
Shareholders' equity
443,067
420,780
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$2,766,536
$2,789,321
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net earnings
$161,767
$129,395
$386,444
$368,360
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to
net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
10,622
9,958
30,949
29,348
Amortization
14,121
12,329
42,008
36,877
Deferred tax benefit
(2,420)
(3,082)
(6,990)
(17,963)
Other
4,430
4,465
13,248
13,255
Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in
operating assets and liabilities
36,559
22,811
8,171
(28,136)
Net cash provided by operating activities
225,079
175,876
473,830
401,741
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,021
32
3,046
1,248
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(20,339)
(26,928)
(57,428)
(71,627)
Acquisitions
-
(1,500)
(6,242)
(2,004)
Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans
(140)
(2,873)
(9,421)
(4,099)
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,458)
(31,269)
(70,045)
(76,482)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
72,262
168,881
1,148,360
807,711
Repayments of borrowings
(63,066)
(128,066)
(1,231,191)
(660,795)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
8,444
159
26,194
37,916
Repurchases of common stock
(199,999)
(186,250)
(399,999)
(558,749)
Acquisition contingent consideration payment
-
-
-
(10,000)
Other financing activities
-
-
(800)
1,753
Net cash used in financing activities
(182,359)
(145,276)
(457,436)
(382,164)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
3,147
(3,236)
(448)
(671)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
26,409
(3,905)
(54,099)
(57,576)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
127,277
124,439
$207,785
178,110
End of period
$153,686
$120,534
$153,686
$120,534
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Net cash provided by operating activities
$225,079
$175,876
$473,830
$401,741
Payments in respect of restructuring activities
1,634
2,604
6,261
9,450
Transition tax payment
4,264
-
4,264
4,289
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,021
32
3,046
1,248
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(20,339)
(26,928)
(57,428)
(71,627)
Adjusted free cash flow
$211,659
$151,584
$429,973
$345,101
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS
SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION
(unaudited)
Europe
Americas
Asia/RoW
Total
U.S. Dollar Sales Growth (Decrease)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
9%
2%
11%
7%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(1%)
(1%)
0%
(1%)
Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
4%
3%
10%
6%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(2%)
(1%)
1%
0%
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
% Growth
2020
2019
% Growth
EPS as reported, diluted
$6.68
$5.20
28%
$15.92
$14.67
9%
Restructuring charges, net of tax
0.15
(a)
0.22
(a)
0.24
(a)
0.36
(a)
Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax
0.12
(b)
0.11
(b)
0.35
(b)
0.32
(b)
Income tax expense
0.07
(c)
0.24
(c)
(0.21)
(c)
(0.33)
(c)
Adjusted EPS, diluted
$7.02
$5.77
22%
$16.30
$15.02
9%
Notes:
(a)
Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $4.6 million ($3.6 million after tax) and $6.7 million ($5.4 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and $7.3 million ($5.8 million after tax) and $11.1 million ($8.9 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs.
(b)
Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $3.8 million ($2.8 million after tax) and $3.7 million ($2.8 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and of $11.2 million ($8.5 million after tax) and $10.6 million ($8.0 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(c)
Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises.