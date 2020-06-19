MEXICO CITY, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In his capacity as vice president of the institution, Olegario Vázquez Aldir pointed out that the Red Cross has been pending not only to attend to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also to provide medical attention and service to all emergencies that affect the country's population.
Vázquez Aldir specified that in recent days the Red Cross received ten ventilators to attend critically ill patients with Covid-19. These ventilators were donated by the Mexican Business Council, and will hopefully extend the life expectancy of those admitted to the Red Cross.
"It should be noted that the Red Cross and its medical personnel are committed to the cause, not only to attend to cases of Covid-19, but to provide medical services in the event of any emergency or scenario that may arise in the country," said Vazquez Aldir.
In this sense, the vice president of the Red Cross called on the population to take precautionary measures before the official start of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Adding that this institution is prepared to provide support to federal and state authorities in emergencies derived from meteorological phenomena.
Likewise, Olegario Vázquez Aldir explained that all the personnel working at the Red Cross are trained to offer medical assistance, as well as support in water rescue operations, evacuations, humanitarian aid distribution, shelter organization, and collection centers.
"The Red Cross currently has more than 2,500 ambulances and rescue units to provide care nationwide, and is ready to deal with emergencies that could arise during this hurricane season," Vázquez Aldir said.
Regarding the protection of migrants due to the Covid-19 pandemic, volunteers from the Mexican Red Cross are working in assistance points in the following localities: Tenosique, Tabasco; Palenque, Chiapas; Ciudad Serdán, Puebla; Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila; and Nogales, Sonora.
Since last March, the Mexican Red Cross implemented humanitarian actions, where the dissemination of campaigns on symptoms and prevention measures stand out.