LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (the "Company" or "MGM Resorts") today was informed of a case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) involving an employee of the Standardbred Owners Association ("SOA"), the harness horsemen racing association, who was based in the Yonkers Raceway race office. The Company released the following statement:
"We just learned that an employee of the Standardbred Owners Association, working in the racing office of Yonkers Raceway, located next to the racetrack and paddock, tested positive for the coronavirus before passing away. His death was announced today by New Jersey officials, as he was a resident of the state. We believe the last time he was on the property to be approximately eight days ago. We offer our condolences to his family during this difficult time.
"As a result of this development, the racetrack will be shut down as of this afternoon, and we have asked employees who worked in the immediate area to self-quarantine. We will continue to coordinate with and follow the guidance of health officials and support them in their response and prevention efforts."
Information on MGM Resorts' health and safety protocols:
MGM Resorts has maintained close coordination with health officials since the virus first became known and proactively communicates CDC prevention guidelines with guests and employees. The company has taken several steps to plan for potential health and safety risks, including investing time and resources to ensure its properties are prepared for the potential impacts of the coronavirus.
In addition to its pre-existing high standards of cleanliness, maintenance and sanitation at its properties, MGM Resorts in recent weeks implemented temporary enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols. They include:
- Placing hand sanitizer dispensing stations in high-traffic, visible areas such as entrances, exits, elevator landings, and hotel lobbies.
- Increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures, with focus on:
- Faucets and toilet flush levers
- Doorknobs and locks
- Entrance and exit doors and door handles
- Handrails
- Slot machines handles and armrests
- Elevator buttons
- Light switches
