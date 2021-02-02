ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) announces the Medical Practice Excellence: Pathways Conference (MPE: Pathways Conference), a reformatted event coming this spring for medical practice leaders. The conference will have two options to participate: face-to-face in Orlando, April 18-20, or through the Digital Experience (DX), May 11-13.
The theme of the MPE: Pathways Conference is Follow Your Path: Finance | Operations | Data. The conference brings the best of MGMA's popular spring conferences — The Financial Conference, The Operations Conference and The Data Conference — together, allowing healthcare professionals to follow the content track most relevant to them. With five content tracks, 30 sessions, 50 speakers and opportunities to network with peers, each conference experience is designed to help healthcare professionals find inspiration and insights to achieve medical practice excellence in their day-to-day roles and responsibilities.
"We know that finance, operations and data are vital pieces of all medical practices to maximize productivity, improve efficiency and to build highly strategic teams," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and CEO of MGMA. "What makes this conference special is the ability to customize a personal pathway and unique experience for each attendee. The content and sessions are designed to help anyone, no matter the job title or years of experience, to grow and succeed in medical practice management and leadership."
Keynote speakers for the conferences include:
- Laurie K. Baedke, MHA, FACHE, FACMPE, director of healthcare leadership programs at Creighton University. Baedke's session, "Resilient Leadership: The Role of Well-Being in Individuals and Organizational Performance," will provide actionable content to enable leaders to apply the principles of resilience to increase adaptive capacity and steward themselves and their organizations more effectively.
- Jake Poore, president and chief experience officer at Integrated Loyalty Systems in Orlando, and author of "99 Lessons Learned from Disney to Improve The Patient Experience," will deliver "Rising From the Ashes Into a World-Class Medical Practice," a session exploring the specific tools needed to empower every care team member to deliver on an organization's promise, especially during a global crisis.
Continuing education hours for healthcare professionals will be offered for the live and DX conferences, with certification credits available for ACMPE, ACHE, CME and CPE. The conference hashtag is #MPE21.
MGMA members and healthcare professionals can register here. Information on speakers, session details and schedule for the face-to-face event in Orlando and the DX.
About MGMA
Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact:
Hollon Kohtz, Assistant Director of Public Relations
303.397.7892 x 1209
317.847.5658 (Cell)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgmas-upcoming-conference-connects-financial-operational-and-data-strategies-for-medical-practice-leaders-301220269.html
SOURCE Medical Group Management Association