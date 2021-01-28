LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO (Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP), one of the fastest-growing professional services firms in the US and a leader in accounting, tax, audit and advisory solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries, has released its 2nd annual "Cannabis 50" list. The list highlights companies, organizations, and individuals that had a positive impact on the cannabis and hemp industries during 2020.
"From a global health crisis and subsequent economic fallout, to cannabis being deemed 'essential' in a pandemic and the sweeping public support for legalization during the election, cannabis and hemp investors, operators and advocates endured great challenges, but also made great strides forward, during 2020," says Scott Hammon, head of MGO's Cannabis Practice. "The Cannabis 50 is our way of recognizing those who are reshaping and inspiring the growth and success of the cannabis industry. We honor individuals and organizations who overcame obstacles to make progress during a transformative year.
Honorees on the Cannabis 50 list are included in an accompanying "Cannabis 50 Impact Review," and featured in expanded interviews and additional content, webinars, and panels that will be rolled out throughout 2021. The Cannabis 50 is free to download at http://www.cannabis50.com.
2020 Cannabis 50 honorees include:
- 4Front Ventures
- Aphria, Inc.
- AYR Strategies
- BDS Analytics
- Benzinga
- CANN
- Cannabis Certification Council
- Columbia Care
- Curaleaf
- Curio Wellness
- Dentons
- Dr. Lawrence Smart
- Drug Policy Alliance
- Dutchie
- East West Bank
- Fox Rothschild
- Gotham Green Partners
- Green Thumb Industries
- Grown In
- Innovative Industrial Properties
- Intrinsic Capital
- Jay-Z
- Just Live
- Last Prisoner Project
- LeafLink Financial
- Leafly
- Martha Stewart
- Michele Roberts
- Mitch Meyers (BeLeaf Medical)
- Morris Beegle (We Are For Better Alternatives)
- Nancy Whiteman (Wana Brands)
- Nasir "Nas" Jones (Smoke: Marijuana + Black America)
- National Cannabis Risk Management Association
- NCIA
- NewTropic
- Ocean Spray
- Sana Packaging
- Shango
- Snoop Dogg
- Social Club TV
- Solar Therapeutics
- SPACs
- Stiiizy
- THC Design
- The Voting Public
- Uncle Bud's
- Verano Holdings
- Viridian Capital
- Willie Nelson
- Wyld
Access the list and find out about upcoming panels and new content on Cannabis50.com.
