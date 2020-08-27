DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Cadwell Laboratories Inc.
- Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
- Compumedics Ltd.
- DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
- Itamar Medical Ltd.
- Lwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG
- Natus Medical Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- ResMed Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- US, the Clear Market Leader; Developing Regions Promise Growth
- Market Segmentation
- Competition
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Cadwell Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc. (USA)
- Compumedics Ltd. (Australia)
- DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (USA)
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)
- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Israel)
- Natus Medical Inc. (USA)
- Philips Healthcare (USA)
- Teleflex Incorporated (USA)
- Lwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)
- Vyaire Medical, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Aging Population Drives Sleep Apnea Market
- Increasing Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Sleep Apnea Devices
- Reimbursement Policies of CMS/Insurance Agencies
- Home Sleep Testing (HST) Technological Advancements over the Years
- Increased Awareness of Comorbid Conditions Spurs Market Growth
- Obesity: An Opportunity Indicator for Sleep Apnea Market
- Technological Advancements Improve Patient Compliance
- Smaller UAS Therapy Version for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- mHealth-Enabled Sleep Tracking Devices Gain Ground
- Patient-Friendly Masks
- Educational Campaigns
- Newer CPAP Alternatives
- Digital Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends
- Emergence of Dental Sleep Medicine
- Oral Appliances vs. CPAP
- Sleep Apnea/Sleep Disorders in Children Responsible for Obesity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
