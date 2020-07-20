DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mHealth Market by Type, Stakeholders and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the mHealth market was valued at $46 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $230 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.
The major factor that contributes toward the growth of the mHealth market include rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, factors such as technological innovations, integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices, affordability of smartphones, rise in adoption of mHealth among medical professionals, and favorable government initiatives also boost of mHealth market growth.
However, weak reimbur sement coverage associated with mHealth and lack on technological awareness among the aging population hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, lucrative growth potential offered by untapped market of developing economies offers a lucrative opportunity for the mobile health market.
On the basis of device, BP monitors held the dominant share in 2019, owing to the factors such as surge in incidence of hypertension, which leads to high blood pressure, and rise in adoption of sedentary lifestyle. However, blood glucose meters is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the global mHealth devices market due to rise in prevalence of diabetes and surge in adoption of continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) devices.
By service, the monitoring services occupied the largest share of mHealth services market in 2019 and is also expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to factors such as rise in prevalence of diseases, which include blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases which require monitoring of the condition of the patient for prevention and better treatment.
In 2019, North America accounted for the major share of mHealth market size and is expected to continue this trend owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Moreover, other factors such as easy availability of mHealth devices and services, and surge in adoption of these devices boost the market growth in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to surge in awareness related to use of mHealth devices. The other factors that boost the growth of the market include huge patient base of diabetes and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region. The developing economies offer lucrative opportunities for mHealth providers to expand their business.
Key Findings
- By type, the mHealth services segment occupied approximately two-thirds share of the global mHealth market in 2019.
- By application, the cardiovascular diseases segment occupied approximately half of the global mHealth market share in 2019.
- By application, the neurological diseases segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
- By stakeholders, the healthcare providers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the mHealth market forecast period.
- By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by Middle East.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Market Segments
1.2.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report
1.3. Research Methodology
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Key Findings of the Study
2.2. CXO Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Top Player Positioning
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.3. Key Forces Shaping mHealth Industry/Market (mHealth Devices)
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Rise in Prevalence of Lifestyle Disorders Across the Globe
3.4.1.2. Favorable Governmental Initiatives
3.4.1.3. Affordability of Smartphones
3.4.1.4. Cost and Convenience Factors
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. Concerns Related to Ensuring Regulatory Compliance
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.4.3.1. High Growth Potential in Developing Countries
3.4.4. Impact Analyses
Chapter 4: mHealth Market, by Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. mHealth Devices
4.3. mHealth Services
Chapter 5: mHealth Market, by Stakeholder
5.1. Overview
5.2. Mobile Operator
5.3. Device Vendors
5.4. Healthcare Providers
5.5. Application and Content Players
Chapter 6: mHealth Market, by Application
6.1. Overview
6.2. Cardiovascular Diseases
6.3. Diabetes
6.4. Respiratory Diseases
6.5. Neurology Diseases
6.6. Others
Chapter 7: mHealth Market, by Region
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. Middle East
7.6. Latin America & Africa
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
8.1. Boston Scientific Corporation
8.2. Dexcom, Inc.
8.3. Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)
8.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)
8.5. Livongo Health, Inc.
8.6. Medtronic plc
8.7. Omada Health, Inc.
8.8. Omron Corporation (Omron Healthcare, Inc.)
8.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
8.10. Welldoc, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2qzu9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716