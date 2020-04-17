INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people across Indiana are facing challenges that extend beyond medical care and include basic daily needs such as food, internet connectivity, and essential supplies. Centene, a leading multi-national healthcare company, has partnered with various organizations to support efforts that address these social determinants of health. MHS, as part of the Centene family, will be deploying these programs locally in Indiana.
Social determinants of health are non-medical barriers to achieving quality health outcomes. They include socioeconomic and environment factors such as food accessibility, employment, education, and more. Research shows that medical care accounts for approximately 10 to 20 percent of health outcomes, while the other 80 to 90 percent is affected by the social determinants of health.
"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching and have extended beyond medical care to affect people's access to food, employment, connectivity, and more," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President and CEO. "These social determinants of health have a significant impact on people's overall wellbeing, especially among vulnerable populations. MHS wants to help ensure we're supporting the additional needs of communities by providing healthy opportunities during this challenging time."
Hunger and Food Security
The demand on food banks has significantly increased during this pandemic, and it's estimated that these organizations will need an additional $1.4 billion in funding during the next six months to provide food assistance to people facing hunger. In partnership with the national hunger relief non-profit Feeding America and its network of food banks, Centene and MHS are donating $50,000 to Gleaners Food Bank, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Community Harvest Food Bank to help Hoosiers in need.
Healthcare and Educational Supplies
To ensure community members have access to crucial supplies during this time of need, MHS, in coordination with Centene, will be purchasing 1,000 gift cards for use on essential items. MHS will deliver the cards to Gleaners Food Bank, Community Harvest Food Bank, Indianapolis Urban League and HealthLinc for distribution to individuals in need. The gift cards will have a value of $35 and can be used to purchase essential healthcare and educational items, including diapers, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning supplies, and books.
Social Determinants of Health
MHS is partnering with our members to coordinate their care, including social needs. If a member needs assistance with housing, food, utilities, or is worried about meeting other needs, members can directly contact an MHS Care Coordinator at 1-833-245-7901.
MHS has been supporting Indiana residents since 1995 across its Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace plans. Their efforts to address the social determinants of health reinforce their long-standing commitment to supporting the whole health of their communities, one person at a time.
About MHS
Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs; and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Allwell from MHS, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidy of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.
About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.
Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.