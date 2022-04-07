This recovery represents the largest "birth injury" medical malpractice settlement with the Federal Government in Florida, and one of the largest Federal "birth injury" settlements nationwide. The settlement is also one of the largest Federal Tort Claim settlements of any type (if not the largest), that has been recovered for a personal injury action in the State of Florida.
MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noted Miami Attorney Richard "Bo" Sharp, Esq. of Mallard & Sharp, P.A. secured a $12,000,000 settlement from the United States Of America in the Federal Tort Claim Action, styled, HACKING vs. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. (Case No.: 2:19-cv-14449-), filed in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida in Ft. Pierce, Florida and defended by the United States Attorney's Office in Miami, Florida.
This recovery represents the largest "birth injury" medical malpractice settlement with the Federal Government in Florida, and one of the largest Federal "birth injury" settlements nationwide. The settlement is also one of the largest Federal Tort Claim settlements of any type (if not the largest), that has been recovered for a personal injury action in the State of Florida.
Richard "Bo" Sharp, Esq. and Mallard & Sharp, P.A.'s goal is obtaining justice for anyone who is the victim of medical malpractice, especially when the malpractice occurs on the most important day of their life, the day they are born.
If you think your baby was the victim of medical negligence, do not expect the doctor, or hospital, who caused your child's injury to admit their fault and take responsibility for their actions...they won't. In nearly all cases where a baby is the victim of medical malpractice, the child and family will never be compensated for their injuries unless they hire an attorney.
Mallard & Sharp, P.A. is dedicated to providing its clients with the path to justice and financial recovery. The firm handles righteous cases that involve birth injuries, medical malpractice, and negligent security, as well as any negligence acts that cause catastrophic injuries or wrongful death.
The firm's dedication is illustrated by their outstanding track record of achievements including:
- The Largest Medical Malpractice Verdict Ever Recovered In Miami-Dade County
- Largest Medical Malpractice Verdict in the State of Florida in 2017
- The Largest FTCA Medical Malpractice Settlement in Florida
- Largest Birth Trauma Settlement with the Federal Government in Florida
- The Largest FTCA Medical Malpractice Verdict Ever Recovered In Florida
- The Largest Federal Tort Claim Personal Injury Verdict Ever Recovered In Florida
Visit our website for more information on this landmark case, or contact Mallard & Sharp, P.A. at 305-461-4800.
Media Contact
Sally Kramer, Mallard & Sharp, P.A., 1 305-461-4800, Sally@mslawcenter.co
SOURCE Mallard & Sharp, P.A.