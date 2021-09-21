MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genuine Health Group, a rapidly growing healthcare services company that partners with primary care physicians to deliver value-based care, announced today that it received a $160 million investment led by Crestline Investors, an institutional alternative investment management firm. Attracted to Genuine Health's consistent growth in the South Florida market and the successful launch of Genuine Health Direct, a Medicare Direct Contracting Entity, Crestline made the investment to fund acquisitions and to support the company's expansion into new markets throughout the Southeast.
"This capital gives us the purchasing power to make strategic acquisitions and accelerate our push into other states. That, in turn, will allow us to dramatically expand the impact of our proven, successful approach to delivering value-based healthcare grounded in disease prevention, care access, and management of chronic conditions," said Joe Caruncho, CEO of Genuine Health Group. "Crestline is a respected national player and provided a flexible, creative funding solution to support our continued growth, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership will bring to both our companies."
Genuine Health Group is building a technology-enabled model that helps its physician partners successfully move their Medicare patients into value-based care programs – whether those patients are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans or traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Through its Direct Contracting Entity (DCE), one of only 53 approved by CMS in the United States, and its Management Services Organization (MSO), Genuine Health serves as a single point of contact for helping doctors manage healthcare delivery for their Medicare patients. The company's intensive approach to care management leads to improved health outcomes and a reduction in unnecessary spending, especially avoidable hospitalizations.
"We are very excited to affiliate with Joe Caruncho, Sr. and the entire Genuine Health team," said Marc Strauss, Managing Director at Crestline Investors. "As physicians continue to shift from fee-for-service to a value-based care model, there will be a growing need for partners to assist physician groups in managing risk and improving patient outcomes. We have seen the success to date of Genuine's involvement in the Medicare Advantage program and are excited by the opportunity it now has with the Direct Contracting model."
Genuine Health Group was launched in 2017 by Joe Caruncho and Dr. Orlando Lopez-Fernandez, Jr., two healthcare industry veterans. Prior to launching Genuine, Mr. Caruncho and Dr. Lopez-Fernandez led Preferred Care Partners, a Medicare Advantage health plan with more than $750 million in annual sales, from a start-up through its eventual sale to one of the nation's largest managed care organizations.
About Genuine Health Group
Genuine Health Group, LLC is an analytics-driven healthcare company that assists physicians and health plans in successfully transitioning to value-based payment models for Medicare beneficiaries. For more information, visit http://www.genuinehealthgroup.com.
About Crestline Investors
Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. The company maintains affiliate offices in New York, London, Toronto, and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.crestlineinvestors.com.
