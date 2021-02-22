MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, M.D., FACS, FISHRS, is proud to be listed among the top ten hair restoration clinics worldwide by HairSite.com. HairSite is a one-of-a-kind patient statistics site that focuses only on hair transplant options and features the Top 10 Hair Restoration Hall of Fame. HairSite worldwide map has collected over 3400 patient results from approximately 80 clinics worldwide and features this information for patients looking for realistic hair transplant options. Dr. Epstein is the founder and director of the Foundation for Hair Restoration and is listed in the Hall of Fame based on 87 patient reviews over nine uninterrupted years with HairSite.
Dr. Epstein is board-certified in facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology-head and neck surgery. He is also a Diplomat of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (FISHRS). Dr. Epstein has over 25 years of experience and has helped thousands of patients restore their confidence through hair restoration. He performs all of the procedures requested by his patients, accompanied by a full-time staff of 10 expert assistants, including three nurse practitioners. Dr. Epstein stays on top of cutting-edge research, including fat transfer and stem cell technology. He also educates the next generation of surgeons through his articles and lectures and serves as editor of the Hair Transplant Forum International, composed of more than 1200 surgeons worldwide.
Patients travel from around the world to visit Dr. Epstein. He has been performing hair restoration procedures since 1994 and has a loyal following with patients from over 80 countries and all 50 states. Dr. Epstein is a highly-qualified facial surgeon who is also recognized as one of the world's best hair restoration surgeons. He sees patients in Miami and NYC and provides virtual consultations by webcam for patients who want a customized hair restoration but live out of the state or the country. Although hair restoration procedures are not 100% predictable, Dr. Epstein's patients have experienced a high success rate with an over 90% average.
Dr. Epstein is a hair restoration specialist who offers eyebrow transplants, follicular unit extraction (FUE) for thinning hair or baldness, facial hair transplants for beards, and hairline advancements to treat large foreheads or receding hairlines. Dr. Epstein is honored to be included by HairSite.com's Top 10 Hair Restoration Hall of Fame based on his exceptional hair restoration results and patient satisfaction.
###
If you're interested in any of the hair procedures offered by world-renowned hair restoration specialist, Dr. Epstein, FACS, FISHRS, call the Foundation for Hair Restoration in New York (347-682-5489) or Miami (305-930-7838) or visit foundhair.com online.
Media Contact
Jeffrey Epstein, MD, foundhair.com/contact, (305) 666.1774, info@foundhair.com
SOURCE Dr. Jeffrey Epstein