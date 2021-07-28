MIAMI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami Periodontist and Dental Implant Specialist Dr. John Paul Gallardo has announced a new method of treating TMJ disorder using laser therapy.
Dr. Gallardo has always been passionate about offering patients the latest advances in technology.
"I'm always looking for new methods to help our patients", said Dr. Gallardo. "I'm excited to start working with the TMJ laser therapy."
TMJ disorders include non alignment or injury to the teeth or jaw which limit the movement of the jaw joint and muscles around it. TMJ disorders can be caused by teeth grinding or clenching, excessive chewing, and stress.
Laser therapy is an advanced treatment that increases blood flow to the joint. The laser allows the muscles to heal much faster because of the energy that the laser emits. TMJ laser therapy is considered one the safest options when treating TMJ.
"There are several ways that doctors treat TMJ disorders whether it's with physical therapy or even surgery. I want my patients to feel as comfortable as possible and that's why I'm using laser therapy", said Dr. Gallardo.
Dr. Gallardo has been a periodontist for over 25 years. His practice is located in Miami, Fl where he specializes in treating gum disease. He is one of the few offices in Miami that uses IV sedation. With 25 years of experience, Dr. Gallardo is regarded as one of the best periodontists in South Florida and is often highly praised by his patients and colleagues for his careful and precise work.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Gallardo, please visit http://www.miamiperio.com.
