BRAINTREE, Mass., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Group, Inc., the life and health insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven, risk management services is pleased to announce the election of its new Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2020-21, the election of one new Director, the re-election of two incumbent Directors, and the appointment of MIB's new President and Chief Executive Officer to the Board. MIB's Board is composed of 12 independent directors, and one internal director, MIB's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Effective with the May 15th Board meeting, Michael C.S. Fosbury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Company will become Chairman, thereby succeeding James E. Hohmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Members Mutual Holding Company (Fidelity Life Association) who will remain on the MIB Board of Directors as Immediate Past Chair. Bruce Baude, Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc. will begin his service as Vice Chairman.
Newly elected to a three-year term on the MIB Board of Directors this May is Sarah VanBeck, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, National Life Group. Re-elected to a second three-year term on the MIB Board is Dr. Gina Guzman, Vice President and Chief Medical Director, Munich American Reinsurance Company; and Harold B. Rojas, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, The Baltimore Life Companies. MIB's new President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Winikoff, has also joined the Board of Directors. MIB's other Directors, who will continue to sit on the Board, include Mary J. Bahna-Nolan, Senior Vice President, Head of Product Innovation and Strategy, Pacific Life Insurance Company; David Chadwick, President, Primerica Life Insurance Company; Dean A. Del Vecchio, Executive Vice President, Chief of Operations and Chief Information Officer, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America; Gregory A. Linde, Senior Vice President, Individual Life, Principal Financial Group; and, Jill Rebman, former Vice President of Professional Services, John Hancock Life Insurance.
"Our Board is comprised of experienced and well-respected leaders in the life and health insurance industries who provide valuable strategic guidance on the evolving needs of our members," said Brian Winikoff. "These planned changes provide continuity and preserves strong and diverse representation on our Board," said Winikoff. "I would like to thank all of our Board members for their service, with special thanks and recognition to our outgoing Chairman, Jim Hohmann, for his leadership and support. I am pleased that Jim will continue to serve as an officer on our Board as Immediate Past Chair, and I look forward to working with Mike Fosbury and Bruce Baude in their new roles as Chairman and Vice Chairman."
Michael Fosbury joined the MIB Board in 2018 and will serve as its new Chairman, 2020-2021. He is President and Chief Executive Officer for Columbian Financial Group (CFG) and has held multiple executive management positions including Chief Operating Officer and Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining CFG, Mr. Fosbury was an investment professional in portfolio management and investment banking. He began his career in the futures and options markets tailoring hedge strategies, and then became an institutional fixed income securities trader before moving to the insurance industry as a fixed income investment portfolio manager. He is a Past Chair of the Life Insurers Council (LIC), a council of LOMA, served as a former Director on the Life Insurance Council of New York (LICONY) Board, and a member of the ACLI Forum 500 Board of Governors.
Bruce Baude joined the MIB Board in 2019 and will serve as its new Vice Chairman, 2020-2021. He is Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc., providing strategic leadership over CNO's operations and IT functions. Prior to joining CNO, Mr. Baude was Chief Operating Officer at Univita Health and served as Chief Executive Officer of the Long Term Care Group, the industry's largest third-party administrator for long-term care insurance. Immediately prior, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of ProCard, Inc., a subsidiary of global payments processor TSYS. Mr. Baude was previously with Bank One Corporation, where he held various roles including Chief Executive of Banc One Financial Card Services, a third-party payments processing company. He serves on both the National Board as well as the Greater Indiana Chapter Board of the Alzheimer's Association.
Sarah VanBeck will begin her term on the MIB Board in May 2020. Ms. VanBeck is Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for National Life Group. Before joining National Life in 2017 as Chief Accounting Officer, Ms. VanBeck served as Senior Vice President and Life & Retirement Controller at AIG, where she entered the insurance industry in 1992 as the Manager of SEC Reporting and Analysis at American General Corporation. She is a Certified Public Accountant, and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute.
About MIB
MIB is the life and health insurance industry's most trusted and secure resource for data-driven risk management services that protect the financial integrity of its members and address their evolving needs. Owned by its members, MIB is uniquely positioned to securely collect and analyze confidential data. MIB services help to detect fraud, errors and omissions on insurance applications; to analyze industry data needed to manage a variety of financial risks; and to make regulatory reporting compliance less onerous and more efficient. As the life insurance industry's experience reporting agent, our MIB Solutions, Inc. subsidiary cost-effectively performs annual data calls for insurers subject to principles-based reserving. MIB Group, Inc., a membership corporation, provides services through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, Inc. and MIB Solutions, Inc. For more information, visit www.mibgroup.com.
Media Inquiries: David O. Aronson, MIB Group, Inc., 781.751.6136, daronson@mib.com