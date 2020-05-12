BRAINTREE, Mass., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of two accomplished industry executives – Andrea Caruso and Trey Reynolds – to key executive leadership positions and the promotion of MIB veteran Brian Millman to head its EHR Solutions platform. These organizational changes will be effective May 15th, 2020.
Andrea Caruso joins as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Caruso will be responsible for leading MIB Group's product management, sales, marketing, communications, and client relations functions and will report to Brian Winikoff, MIB's President and CEO.
Andrea joins MIB from Crump Life Insurance Services, one of the life and health industry's leading brokers and service providers, where she was a member of the senior management team with prior responsibility for Crump's independent sales, underwriting, operations, and shared services organizations. Brian Winikoff said, "Andrea is a dynamic and accomplished leader with broad experience in the life insurance industry and related markets. Andrea's extensive background in underwriting, new business and distribution, along with her strong relationships across the industry, make her a wonderful fit to lead our team focused on enhancing our offering and deepening our relationships with our clients."
Trey Reynolds joins as Executive Vice President, Strategy and New Business Development. In this new role, Mr. Reynolds will be responsible for leading MIB Group's strategy and new business development teams, where he will lead MIB's growth plan focused on innovation, partnership and bringing to market new value-added products and services. He will also report to Brian Winikoff.
Trey recently served as Head of Life Insurance Distribution at Equitable, and before that held senior management positions at John Hancock, BRAMCO and Crump. Brian Winikoff said, "Trey brings broad industry experience, a passion for innovation and a track record of successfully creating solutions that address significant pain points in the market – making him an ideal fit to lead our growth strategy and execution. Trey's deep industry relationships and his collaborative, partnership-style will facilitate strategic relationships to support the identification, development, and adoption of innovative solutions to address the industry's needs."
MIB Group, Inc. is also pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Millman to Vice President, Electronic Health Records (EHR) Solutions. In his new role, Mr. Millman will be responsible for MIB's EHR Solutions platform, which provides electronic medical records to support the life insurance underwriting process. Mr. Millman succeeds Stacy Gill, who will be retiring after 35 years of service with MIB. Brian Winikoff said, "We congratulate Brian on his well-deserved promotion. We have great confidence in Brian's leadership of this important platform and continued development of our underwriting services solutions." Winikoff added, "a special thanks to Stacy Gill for his many significant contributions to our company over the past four decades – we wish him the best in his retirement." Brian Millman will report to Trey Reynolds in his new role. Brian's prior responsibilities will transition to Andrea.
In summary, Mr. Winikoff said, "It is a dynamic time in the insurance industry and MIB is ideally positioned to play an increasing role supporting the market's needs. The organizational changes announced today expand the depth of our management team and position our company to grow and transform through providing new and enhanced products and services to our clients. I am excited for MIB's next chapter and the opportunity to provide enhanced value to the industry".
About MIB
MIB is the life and health insurance industry's most trusted and secure resource for data-driven risk management services that protect the financial integrity of its members and address their evolving needs. Owned by its members, MIB is uniquely positioned to securely collect and analyze confidential data. MIB services help to detect fraud, errors and omissions on insurance applications; to analyze industry data needed to manage a variety of financial risks; and to make regulatory reporting compliance less onerous and more efficient. As the life insurance industry's experience reporting agent, our MIB Solutions, Inc. subsidiary cost-effectively performs annual data calls for insurers subject to principles-based reserving. MIB Group, Inc., a membership corporation, provides services through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, Inc. and MIB Solutions, Inc. For more information, visit www.mibgroup.com.
