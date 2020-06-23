BRAINTREE, Mass. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure resource for the exchange of medical information for underwriting, today announced an agreement with the Utah Health Information Network (UHIN) to securely make electronic health records available, upon patient consent, to MIB's 400 U.S. carrier members for life insurance underwriting using MIB EHR. UHIN is the state designated health information exchange (HIE) covering all of Utah including patients in California and Colorado, with over 6 million patient records from 1,200 providers and 50 hospitals, representing 95 percent of hospitals and 90 percent of large clinics in Utah.
MIB EHR streamlines the life insurance process by electronically delivering patient-authorized medical information to insurance carriers. This systematic retrieval of electronic data can eliminate significant time from the current underwriting process, thereby reducing friction in the overall application process and improving the applicant experience. MIB's market depth, securely integrated technology platforms, and its deep expertise in applicant-authorized data processes make it ideally suited as the life insurance industry's single-point distributor for electronic health data.
"MIB is proud to welcome UHIN as our newest data source providing expanded access to electronic health data in the western U.S. for our member carriers," said Brian Millman, MIB Vice President, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Solutions. "It's critical insurers not only have access to electronic health information, but also leverage it in a structured and meaningful way to drive efficiency and productivity in their underwriting processes. MIB EHR gives carriers a single, comprehensive, nationwide solution to electronic health record retrieval," continued Millman.
"The life insurance underwriting process can be very arduous for our healthcare community," said UHIN's Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Dr. Matt Hoffman. "Requests for medical records via fax, mail, and phone calls are burdensome, resource-intensive non-core functions for providers. We are excited to partner with MIB to relieve some of the administrative burden on our healthcare community and to extend interoperability for the benefit of providers and their patients."
About MIB
MIB is owned by approximately 400 North American life insurance companies. MIB has been the trusted steward of the life insurance industry's data for more than a century operating a secure data hub, exchanging confidential health information between its member companies and providing services for improved underwriting and better pricing of insurance for consumers. MIB Group, Inc., a membership corporation, provides services through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, Inc. and MIB Solutions, Inc. Visit www.mibgroup.com/ehr for more information.
About UHIN
UHIN is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a more connected healthcare system. At our core, we enable organizations to easily and securely interoperate with disparate health systems, EHRs, PMs and other IT systems. By driving the adoption of innovative technologies and promoting a community of collaboration and inclusiveness, we are bringing together healthcare providers, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, government organizations and more to share vital patient information. For more information, visit www.uhin.org.
