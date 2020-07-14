Michael J. Fox Foundation Releases First and Largest Data Set of Self-Reported Outcomes on COVID-19 and Parkinson's Disease

- 7,200+ survey responses reveal effects of coronavirus infection and shelter-in-place guidelines on the Parkinson's community - Tremendous response over 30 days reflects capability of technology-enabled research and community's commitment to rapidly shape scientific avenues - Data is available now to qualified researchers worldwide through the Fox Data Exploration Network (foxden.michaeljfox.org)