LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Mahdesian, Chairman of Commercial Cleaning and Disinfecting Experts Servicon, will introduce Keynote Speaker, the Honorable Eric Garcetti, Mayor, City of Los Angeles today at the Los Angeles Business Council's 19th Annual Mayoral Housing, Transportation and Jobs Summit – Road to Recovery: Rebuilding a Modern, Equitable Economy.
Servicon, a leader in total facility maintenance cleaning and disinfecting services, has always been involved in community service since its inception in 1973 and has been more active than ever since the onset of COVID, which has challenged the industry and the economy. Mahdesian has been Chairman of Servicon since 2000.
Mayor Garcetti will be speaking about how to get the Los Angeles economy back to its once vibrant level now that COVID vaccinations may be able to lessen the disease's grip on the city.
"It is my great pleasure to introduce Mayor Garcetti today," said Mahdesian. "I've known the Mayor for about 20 years, and, when he was a city councilmember, we travelled together in and around Armenia. I got to see up close his brilliant intellect and natural unassuming way with people."
As Chairman of LA-based humanitarian group Operation USA, I got to work with the Mayor and his staff on distributing close to a million high quality masks from Vietnam to those most in need within Los Angeles. My company, Servicon, helped with a portion of the distribution. The mayor and his team were wonderful to work with."
This annual event convenes leaders from all perspectives of the housing debate to address the housing crisis and its effect on employment and transportation in Los Angeles. The summit features panel discussions, keynote speakers, and academic research surrounding this complex issue.
Please register at this link: https://events-v2.jujama.com/?Eventid=EJ1ycLEyLp4%253d
The virtual summit experience hosted in partnership with the Office of Mayor Garcetti, the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation, and Stuart A. Gabriel, Arden Realty Chair & Professor of Finance, and Director of the Richard S. Ziman Center for Real Estate.
About Servicon
Servicon takes the guesswork out of the equation. Its disinfection and cleaning procedures are based on scientific research, solid data, and real-world testing completed by its partner, The Infection Prevention Strategists (TIPS).
Through TIPS, Servicon has access to an outstanding network of epidemiologists and scientists. Together, they are currently working on a study to determine the optimal solution for disinfection in healthcare institutions. The findings will be applied to Servicon's branded service delivery.
