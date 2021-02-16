PARKLAND, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally recognized trial law firm Zimmerman & Frachtman is proud to announce that attorney Michael Schwebel has been named a Super Lawyers' Rising Star for 2021. This is the ninth consecutive year he has received this honor, with his name appearing on the list all the way back to 2013.
Covering more than 70 practice areas, the Rising Stars list recognizes a select number of attorneys in each state who have gone above and beyond in their respective fields. The Super Lawyers rating service determines who receives this prestigious honor based on professional achievement, as well as peer nominations and evaluations. Those chosen comprise only 2.5 percent of lawyers in a given state, establishing them as the top talent in their profession.
Super Lawyers' Rising Stars list is comprised of attorneys who are still in the early stages of their careers. To be eligible, lawyers must be 40 years old or younger or have started practicing within the last 10 years.
Schwebel graduated from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2007 and began practicing law in 2008. He serves clients in Parkland, Fla., focusing heavily on victims of personal injury due to medical malpractice or motor vehicle accidents, as well as premises, professional, and products liability. Schwebel is permitted to practice in all state and federal courts in Florida, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
In addition to being named a Rising Star from 2013 onwards, Schwebel has been granted an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, another widely recognized honor among those practicing law. This is the highest peer-rating standard at the organization, indicating that an attorney possesses superior legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards.
The team at Zimmerman & Frachtman congratulates Schwebel for making it onto Super Lawyers' Rising Star list once again. Zimmerman & Frachtman handles personal injury and wrongful death claims in the Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties of Florida, committing itself to "Defending the Injured."
The firm as secured more than $300 million in verdicts and settlements for its clients during its 25 years in business. Schwebel is one of two attorneys from the practice to receive the Rising Star honor for 2021.
More About Zimmerman & Frachtman
At Zimmerman & Frachtman, every employee is a dedicated member of the team whose primary concern is defending the injured and seeking justice on behalf of our clients. The firm understands that no two cases are alike; therefore, no two cases are prepared the same way.
Over the past 25 years, the firm's trial attorneys have recovered more than $300 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of our clients. While we are quite proud of our past
accomplishments, we remain true to the ideals of compassion, tenacity, consistency, discipline, and respect for others. We look forward to achieving results for our present and future clients with unwavering commitment to our ideals. Contact Zimmerman & Frachtman today by calling 954-509-1900 or visiting their website.
