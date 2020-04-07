LANSING, Mich., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a press release today, the Michigan Chamber responded to legislative action in Lansing regarding state government's response to COVID-19.
"Michigan Chamber applauds the Senate and the House for taking prudent action on a shorter and responsible extension of the emergency order. The 70-day extension proposed by the Governor was premature and far too long," said Rich Studley, president and CEO Michigan Chamber. "Expansion or long-term extension of the current stay-at-home order would have a severe impact on many job providers."
Steve Mitchell, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Michigan Chamber strongly agreed with Senator Shirkey when the Senate Majority Leader said: "We must start planning today on how we can best position Michigan for a healthy recovery. This means we need to start looking at how our state will be able to move forward and get people back to their jobs – their livelihoods – to support their families in a safe and healthy manner." Shirkey continued: "Developing a plan to get people back to work to provide for their family, relieve the stress of wondering how they will pay their bills, and how they can do so safely is paramount to a successful and healthy recovery."
Mitchell also agreed with Shirkey that: "We must be mindful of social distancing, wearing gloves and masks, and assuring the safety of our workers. Senator Shirkey calls for 'Safe Behavior and Safe Workplaces.' Michiganders can do that, and we need to start our path back to normalcy now."
"It is clear that Michigan's economy cannot be sidelined indefinitely without devastating long-term ramifications for the entire state," stated Jim Holcomb, Senior Executive Vice President Michigan Chamber. "We agree with Senator Shirkey that policy makers can, and should, focus on public health and economic health simultaneously. Michigan needs to develop a thoughtful strategy to restart our economy and we believe Senator Shirkey took a good step in that direction today."
"Michiganders deserve to know that our state government is working on a plan to bring people back to work. There is no doubt that our state government can protect both public health and the economy. Now is the time to clarify the Stay-At-Home order to help Michiganders return to work by allowing employers who can operate safely to reopen," added Studley.
The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com