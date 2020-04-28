LANSING, Mich., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Michigan businesses prepare to reopen safely under government requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will need access to a supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) that will be in high demand for the foreseeable future.
"Governor Whitmer's Executive Orders make it mandatory that businesses provide employees with the proper safety equipment to reopen operations," said Bob Thomas, Chief Operating Officer for the Michigan Chamber. "Finding PPE will be the hardest part for small businesses that do not have access to a supply chain. The Michigan Chamber assembled a list of Michigan businesses that can provide locally sourced, manufactured, or distributed PPE to organizations across the state."
Member companies voluntarily indicated they have sources, manufacture or distribute PPE as part of the list. While the Michigan Chamber cannot guarantee immediate supply stock or service availability of PPE, it is providing links to businesses looking for supplies as quickly as possible and from local sources. Buyers should contact companies directly for product information, availability and warranty. The current list of manufacturers and vendors who can take or accept aggregate orders from the public can be found at https://www.michamber.com/personal-protection-equipment
The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.