ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of Ann Arbor, Michigan-based TusStar, Chinese nanotechnology company Neatrition is introducing new KN95 safety masks to the U.S. market. These easy-to-clean, multiple-use masks will shield users from respiratory droplets and other particulate matter during the current COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
Neatrition collaborated with Tsinghua University, a major research university in Beijing, to develop and create these new nano medical masks that offer several advantages over traditional medical masks. Made in labs in China and overseen by academic researchers to ensure clean standards and a top-of-the-line product, the Neatrition KN95/NMV95 masks have a unique micro-nano sharkskin structure and bacteriostatic features that not only block aerial droplets from getting in, but also quickly kills viruses attached to the surface of the mask. U.S. Lab testing is currently underway for the anti-virus feature in which a virus will become inactive, degenerate and die within 1 minute on the surface of the material.
These advanced protection devices feature a strong droplet surface coating that allows the masks to last up to 10 times longer. The masks' soft sewn stretch knit ties and carefully crafted inner mask design provides a comfortable fit that is easy to wear for long stretches and is exceptionally breathable.
"Traditional protective masks use material that can only be used once and only isolate droplets from the air," said TusStar President Frank Ni. "Unfortunately, many medical professionals and mask wearers are then still infected by the virus even after using these traditional masks because the virus is still alive on the outside surface."
TusStar is donating 10 masks to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for every 100 sold.
Tested to industry standards, each package of five individually packaged masks has a unique 2-D barcode for quality traceability. Visit the TusStar One Market website to purchase masks at https://www.tusstaronemarket.com/. A 5-mask package sells for $32, plus tax and shipping. Quantities of 500 masks are available at a discounted rate of $2,800. Contact TusStar to inquire about full lab testing and production standards.
Contact:
Frank Ni, President of TusStar
email frankni@tusstar.com or phone 734-255-4816
Video: https://vimeo.com/407278051/9ddac1bb8e