- Interscope, Inc. and Micro-Tech Endoscopy signed a partnership agreement focused on the distribution of Interscope's unique EndoRotor System for gastroenterology. - EndoRotor is now the first and only device with FDA marketing clearance for Direct Endoscopic Necrosectomy (DEN) in Walled-Off Pancreatic Necrosis/Walled-Off Necrosis (WON/WOPN).