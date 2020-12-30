Micro_Tech_Endoscopy_Logo.jpg

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy and Interscope inked a partnership agreement to collaborate and distribute the EndoRotor System for interventional gastroenterology. "Micro-Tech's position as a market disruptor with strong leadership provides significant scale to the Interscope team. Our innovative product, paired with the driving force of Micro-Tech, will dramatically accelerate physician access to the EndoRotor and the benefits it provides," explains Jeffery Ryan, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Interscope, Inc.

"Our shared drive to deliver innovation to customers brought Micro-Tech Endoscopy and Interscope together," says Chris Li, President of Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA. "We are extremely excited about this partnership and the benefits it brings to patients."

This extended clearance makes the EndoRotor the first FDA-cleared device used in DEN for WOPN/WON. "We want to thank the hospitals, clinicians, and staff who were involved in our recent clinical trial, as well as those who contributed to our real-world data collection. Without your efforts, this clearance and clinical validation would not have been possible!" adds Ryan.

About Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA

Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis, and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unparalleled speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to rapidly commercialize and refine the products it brings to its clinician partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, it is building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

About Interscope, Inc.

Interscope pioneers novel, minimally invasive, interventional endoscopic techniques that promote procedural solutions and cost-of-care efficiencies across the spectrum of patient-care settings. Interscope's focus is on commercializing its proprietary EndoRotor® System to advance the practice of Interventional Gastroenterology and Pulmonology. For more information, visit www.interscopemed.com

 

