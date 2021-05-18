ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy recently launched the largest clip in its Lockado line of Hemostasis Clips with a 22mm jaw opening.

  • Lockado locks tissue in place with atraumatic teeth on the clip arms
  • 22mm is the widest hemostasis clip opening offered by Micro-Tech
  • Lockado is now available in three sizes: 11mm, 16mm and 22mm

Lockado became popular with Micro-Tech customers due to its ease of use and procedural benefits. The convenient thumb ring allows for comfortable deployment while the rotation grip provides 360-degrees of controlled rotation. The new 22mm Lockado offers physicians the same accuracy, reliability, and confidence as the rest of the Micro-Tech hemostasis clip line, now with even greater reach.

"The Lockado 22mm is our widest opening clip for use through the scope," stated Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li. "It allows the physician to approximate tissue in a way that wasn't possible with smaller clips without device exchange.  It may save valuable procedure time and cost.  Micro-Tech Endoscopy is the largest Hemoclip manufacturer in the world and we continue to innovate in this product category."

Since 2000, Micro-Tech has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products the company provides to partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-tech-endoscopy-announces-expansion-of-popular-lockado-hemostasis-clip-line-301294247.html

SOURCE Micro-Tech Endoscopy

