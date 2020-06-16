DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiology Analyzers Market By Type (Automated Analyzers, Clinical Analyzers, Molecular Analyzers, Fully Automated Analyzers), By Product, By Specimen Type, By Disease Area, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microbiology Analyzers Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing incidences of infectious diseases and epidemic outbreaks. Recently, the sudden outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus disease is expected to positively impact the market growth. Additionally, increasing pressure to deliver faster results of the diagnostic tests is further expected to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market through 2025.
The industry is segmented based on type, product, specimen, type, disease area, application, end-users, company and region. Based on specimen type, the market can be categorized into urine, sterile fluids, throat swabs, sputum, stool, saliva and others. The urine specimen type segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, renal disorders, among others. The throat swab segment is expected to witness significant growth on account of the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease and other respiratory diseases. The sputum segment is also expected to hold significant market share owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing need for cytological investigation of respiratory problems.
Regionally, the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the overall microbiology analyzers market owing to the technological advancements in the region and the increasing demand for automation in the region. Additionally, emergence and increase in the number of mutating microorganisms causing different infectious diseases is further expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, growing need for speedy microbiological testing is anticipated to positively impact the market growth.
Major players operating in the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMrieux Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Cardinal Health, Inc., Novartis Diagnostics, Wallac (LKB Instruments), Cepheid Inc., Hologic (Gen-Probe), Lonza Group AG, Diamedix Diagnostica, Enzo Biochem, Inc., Tosoh Bioscience and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market based on type, product, specimen type, disease area, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Microbiology Analyzers Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microbiology Analyzers Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Microbiology Analyzers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Automated Analyzers, Clinical Analyzers, Molecular Analyzers, Fully Automated Analyzers)
6.2.2. By Product (Molecular Diagnostic Instruments, Microscopes, Mass Spectrometers, Others)
6.2.3. By Specimen Type (Urine, Sterile Fluids, Throat Swabs, Sputum, Stool, Saliva, Others)
6.2.4. By Disease Area (Respiratory, Bloodstream Infections, UTI, STD, GIT Diseases, Others)
6.2.5. By Application (Microbial Infection, Antibiotic Susceptibility, Urine Screening, Blood Cultures, Resistance Mechanism Detection, Others)
6.2.6. By End Users (Hospitals, Blood Banks, Academic & Research Institutes, Others)
6.2.7. By Company (2019)
6.2.8. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Microbiology Analyzers Market Outlook
8. Europe Microbiology Analyzers Market Outlook
9. North America Microbiology Analyzers Market Outlook
10. South America Microbiology Analyzers Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Microbiology Analyzers Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Patent Analysis
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.2. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
15.3. Danaher Corporation
15.4. Merck KGaA
15.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
15.6. bioMerieux Inc.
15.7. QIAGEN N.V.
15.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.9. Abbott Laboratories
15.10. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
15.11. Siemens Healthineers
15.12. Cardinal Health, Inc.
15.13. Novartis Diagnostics
15.14. Wallac (LKB Instruments)
15.15. Cepheid Inc.
15.16. Hologic (Gen-Probe)
15.17. Lonza Group AG
15.18. Diamedix Diagnostica
15.19. Enzo Biochem, Inc.
15.20. Tosoh Bioscience
16. Strategic Recommendations
