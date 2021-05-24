ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MicroGen Diagnostics, the industry leader in providing next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) for clinical diagnostics, announces its entry into oral microbial diagnostics with the PerioDX test. PerioDX is the first commercially available saliva-based periodontal test to combine quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and NGS technology for comprehensive DNA diagnostic results. PerioDX identifies 17 antibiotic resistance genes and all clinically relevant microbes in a sample,1 thereby assisting clinicians both with treatment choices and promoting antimicrobial stewardship. Until now, only very limited PCR panel tests were commercially available to periodontal clinicians. The introduction of the PerioDX test provides much-needed diagnostic support for oral health.
The CDC reports 47% of adults over age 30 to have some form of periodontal disease, and this rises to 70% at age 65. Certain oral microbes and microbial overgrowths cause inflammation and infection, contributing to the advancement and chronicity of periodontal disease and peri-implantitis. Identification of microbes involved with periodontal disease has been challenging due to the limitations of traditional diagnostic technologies, and polymicrobial biofilms further complicate microbial identification and treatment. With PerioDX, rapid and accurate identification of biofilm communities can help clinicians develop better treatment plans for their patients.
PerioDX can also aid clinicians in addressing concerns about potential links between the oral microbiome and systemic diseases. There is growing evidence that many bacteria can travel through the bloodstream from infected gums and periodontal infections to other areas of the body causing disease.2 Because MicroGenDX's NGS technology can identify over 50,000 different microbes, clinicians using the PerioDX test can gain insight into all of the species — and the relative abundance of those species — present in the sample. Systemic diseases with links to oral bacteria include Alzheimer's disease, colorectal cancer and heart disease. The CDC estimates that Alzheimer's disease affected 5.8 million people in 2020, and this is expected to triple to 14 million in 2060. Colorectal cancer remains the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths.
PerioDX is available to order now at PerioDX.net.
Research inquiries regarding qPCR+NGS for periodontal disease and oral systemic disease should be directed to https://periodx.net/research-inquiries-for-dental-oral-systemic-health/
Media Contact:
James Compagno
407.863.0043
SOURCE MicroGenDX