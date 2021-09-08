ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MicroGen Diagnostics (MicroGenDX) is pleased to announce that it has resolved a dispute with AdventHealth concerning Covid-19 testing services that were provided to AdventHealth during the height of the global pandemic in May of 2020. AdventHealth had terminated its testing contract with MicroGenDX over concerns about the timing and reliability of its testing services. MicroGenDX had claimed that the federal government's actions to sequester necessary supplies interfered with the delivery of its testing services and maintained that its tests were reliable. Neither AdventHealth nor MicroGenDX will have additional comments on this matter.

ABOUT MICROGENDX:

MicroGenDX is a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) licensed clinical laboratory that specializes in qPCR + Next Generation Sequencing microbial DNA diagnostics and is located in Lubbock, Texas.

Media Contact

James R. Compagno, MicroGenDX, 4078630043, james.compagno@microgendx.com

SOURCE MicroGenDX

