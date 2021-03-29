MELVILLE, N.Y. and MANCHESTER, N.H., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications, announces the combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, PA to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, NH and Round Rock, TX.
Micross' CMS Centers of Excellence deliver the most comprehensive array of component modification services, including complete turnkey solutions, all supported and driven by industry-leading proprietary processes & technical innovation. Micross CMS capabilities have strengthened as a result of this consolidation, enabling industry-leading turn times through increased production and engineering capacity, greater performance and efficiencies from investments in the most advanced processing and test equipment, and from Micross' extensive and highly-skilled expertise in microelectronic component modification. Micross' CMS operations in the US and Europe offer customers the flexibility and scalability to process small volume lots up to high-production volumes, and the ability to tailor unique process solutions to serve the most demanding specifications and application requirements.
The purpose-designed, 82,000 sf Manchester, NH facility provides best-in-class proprietary technologies such as Robotic Hot Solder Dip (RHSD), lead attach and trim & form services, while the 25,000 sf Round Rock facility provides best-in-class BGA reballing services.
Micross' CMS Center of Excellence in Manchester, NH (formerly Corfin Industries) pioneered Robotic Hot Solder Dip (RHSD) Technology in 1984, and is supported by an in-house team of experienced technicians that have dedicated over 35 years to mastering component preparation solutions within RHSD. Manchester offers unmatched technical depth with quick-turn robotic solutions and other component modification services, including:
- Lead Attach, Lead Forming and Reconditioning
- Gold Removal and Restoration of Solderability
- RoHS Compliance – removes SnPb & replaces it with SAC305 or specified alloy
- Post-Process Testing – Solderability, XRF Solder Characterization, Ionic Cleanliness
- Proprietary ultra-flat finish for bottom termination packages (QFN, MLF, LCC)
- Certifications: AS9100 / ISO9001, ANSI ESD S20.20 Class 0, NADCAP AC7120 & Cleared Facility
Micross' CMS Center of Excellence in Round Rock, TX (formerly eTech-Web, Inc.) utilizes proprietary robotic processes to deliver guaranteed BGA reballing yields and industry-leading turnaround times. Micross' proprietary BGA pad preparation and sphere attachment processes can be customized quickly, ensuring proper package and sphere tolerances are met for each BGA, thus creating the highest possible yield for each reballing job. Round Rock component modification services include:
- BGA Reballing and converting RoHS BGAs to SnPb or SnPb to SAC 305
- Ball Attach to DSBGA, WL/LFCSP, LGA, QFN and DFN Packages
- LGA Gold Removal & Reballing
- Certifications: AS9100 / ISO9001, ANSI ESD S20.20 and NADCAP Accredited
Marshall ("Mac") Blythe, the new VP & General Manager of Micross' Global Component Modification Services group, noted: "Moving to these two purpose-built Centers of Excellence speaks volumes about Micross' core mission and our team's continued commitment to delivering the highest quality standards that meet our customers' stringent requirements. By maximizing our own operational efficiencies, we are even better positioned to provide unparalleled levels of customer support and service."
For additional information about Micross Component Modification Services, visit https://www.micross.com/component-modification-services/ or contact sales@micross.com
About Micross
Micross is the global one-source provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services, including Bare Die & Wafers, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing, and Hi-Rel Products to manufacturers and users of semiconductor devices. For more than 40 years, Micross' extensive hi-reliability capabilities have served the Aerospace & Defense, Space, Medical and Industrial markets, among others. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, engineering, test and logistics expertise needed to support an application throughout its entire program cycle.
For more information about Micross, please visit http://www.micross.com You can also follow us via Twitter or LinkedIn.
