TYSONS, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 Pandemic has drastically changed which products and services are being bought and how they are being purchased. MicroTech is doing its part by forming a strategic partnership with IPA to offer scrubEx® as a subscription and as a capital acquisition.
The scrubEx® product line offers the perfect surgical scrub distribution solution. Its innovative enhancements are designed to re-engineer scrub management and distribution for customers in Federal, State and Local Governments, including Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Veterans Health Administration hospitals and health care facilities. Over 1,000 hospitals have already installed scrubEx® to help lower costs, improve service, lower and in many cases even prevent the risk of hospital-acquired infections.
"Medical manufacturers, like IPA, understand how critical their products and solutions are to those fighting the pandemic and many are ramping up production to help address this significant need," said MicroTech's CEO, Tony Jimenez. "Now it's up to the rest of us to ensure we get those valuable products and solutions out to those on the front lines of this fight and this strategic partnership will help!"
The scrubEx® has a slim footprint which allows maximum flexibility, enabling the machines to fit in or near most changing rooms, providing a decentralized and accessible approach to scrub distribution. The secure, advanced machines provide authorized staff with clean scrubs in the correct size. Staff have the scrubs they need, when they need them, improving staff satisfaction and patient care. The linen management staff gains real-time insight into dispenser/receiver fill percentages and receive instant alerts when inventory reaches a pre-determined threshold. While driving efficiency and staff satisfaction, scrubEx® also complies with AORN's Guidelines for Perioperative Practice, helping to better prevent, control and reduce the risk of infection.
Since its inception in 1995, scrubEx® has been providing hospitals and healthcare facilities with a cost-effective scrub management solution that practically eliminates scrub losses and reduces processing costs, while driving efficiency, staff satisfaction and patient safety standards. scrubEx® is available in three sizes (Large Volume, Medium Volume & Small Volume) and is customizable to any size hospital.
About IPA: IPA is the leading manufacturer of automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment for healthcare providers. The company partners with hospitals to increase productivity, support infection control efforts, and provide tangible cost savings by reducing replacement and processing costs for surgical scrubs and linens. IPA solutions are made in the U.S.A. and are installed in more than 1,000 hospitals worldwide, with more than 700,000 healthcare professionals utilizing IPA technology every day. IPA, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.thinkipa.com.
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had momentous success since its inception in 2004. MicroTech is a Prime Contractor on more than 25 Government-wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contracts (IDIQs) and have an incredibly robust leasing and financing division which allows MicroTech to enhance the capital needs of customers by providing alternative leasing and financing options to cover the full cost of assets. For more information, please visit www.microtech.net.
