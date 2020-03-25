CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Express Clinic wants to be the most convenient and easiest urgent care option in Northwest Indiana and Illinois.
MEC has 16 locations throughout the region, including Munster, Dyer, Hammond, Schererville, Crown Point, and Merrillville in Indiana and Chicago, Blue Island, Willowbrook, Bourbonnais, Skokie and River Forest in Illinois. All are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week and 365 days a year, even holidays.
No one in the area is very far from a Midwest Express Clinic office.
Even more convenient is the virtual check-in available at midwestexpressclinic.com.
To reserve your spot in line, simply click on the red "check-in now" button on the top right, choose the location you'd like to visit and fill out the easy form on your phone or computer.
"We really try to be patient-oriented," MEC Director of Marketing Muhammad Tayyab said. "We want to make everything easy for patients. If they don't have a primary care doctor, they can follow-up with us. We always recommend any way to provide that continuity of care. That gives us a great opportunity to identify any other issue with a patient, like hypertension or diabetes. We're able to do a little more than just what people think of as 'urgent care.'"
Midwest Express Clinic treats issues that are urgent, but not emergent, Tayyab said. That includes issues like colds and flus, cuts and scrapes, burns and broken bones, bug bites and rashes. MEC also handles women's care, family care, perform school and employment physicals, among dozens of other services.
"We can do a lot of things that others can't, and we can do them with more ease and convenience," Director of Clinical Utilization Review Heather Gutierrez said. "You don't have to wait a few weeks to get in or come in at a bad hour."
Patients can get rapid strep, flu and other tests back quickly —often within minutes— because Midwest Express Clinic has a lab in the building. MEC also has the facilities to do its own x-rays and EKGs.
"We have a lot of capabilities on-site," Tayyab said. "We have extended hours and we're always able to service patients between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. We just want to make things easy."