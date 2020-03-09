CHICAGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinicians can now put down the pencil when tracking the eye movements of patients with a suspected concussion. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is the first in Illinois to offer a new eye-tracking technology to more quickly identify a patient with ocular changes after a potential concussion or traumatic brain injury. The EyeBOX®, based on research relating cranial nerve function to eye movements, monitors, measures and analyzes eye movements as an aid in the diagnosis of concussion. It is the first FDA authorized diagnostic for concussion that does not require a baseline test.
Research shows that abnormal eye movement can be seen after a concussion or other brain injury. Observing a patient's eye tracking is commonly used by clinicians in a post-head injury evaluation.
"This is the most current technology available to more precisely assess ocular changes after a concussion, and this data can help us understand which patients would benefit from earlier treatment." explains Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth, Director of the Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Concussion Care Program. "I appreciate any tool which helps me eliminate subjectivity in a diagnosis."
Because the EyeBOX is not dependent on baseline testing, it virtually eliminates a patient's ability to 'game' the evaluation.
Administering the EyeBOX test is easy. Similar to eye exams provided at drivers' license facilities, patients place their head on a chin and forehead rest, then watch a video for less than four minutes. During this time, the EyeBOX collects and analyzes over 100,000 data points to generate an individualized assessment called a BOX Score.
