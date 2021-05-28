NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance Homecare, a leading concierge home care agency based in New York, is pleased to announce that Mike Magid has joined the firm as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Growth Officer.
Mike brings over 20 years of valuable professional experience within the field of home care. Prior to joining Alliance Homecare, Mike served as the Chief Operating Officer for Griswold Home Care, one of the country's top home care agencies. With more than 200 locations in 30 states, Griswold helps adults maintain quality of life despite advanced age or onset of illness, through services including companion care, home services, personal care, and respite care. Griswold was the first purely non-medical home care franchise company in the United States to offer in-home care services to the elderly and adults with disabilities.
During his tenure at Griswold, Mike held various positions across the operation, including Franchise and Operations development. He and his team were responsible for overseeing 200+ franchised locations and 14 Company-owned offices across the United States. Under Mike's leadership, Griswold received AAFD's "Franchisor of the Year" award in 2017 and 2019. In addition, Mike was responsible for adding over 100 new franchises to Griswold.
Drawing from the foundation of providing world-class, personalized service to those in need, Mike's operational skill set will continue to propel Alliance Homecare to its next phase of growth. Alliance's CEO, Gregory Solometo said, "we are proud to have attracted the level of talent that Mike brings to Alliance. He has the operational experience of scaling high-touch businesses while maintaining the integrity of the brand. Alliance will always be governed by The Grandma Rule®, and we are confident in Mike's abilities to continue building upon that legacy."
Mike holds a B.A. from Penn State University, where he graduated with a major in Communications. In addition, he is a Certified Franchise Executive as well as a member of the Society of Certified Senior Advisors.
About Alliance Homecare
Alliance Homecare is a leading, fully licensed home care services agency (LHCSA) in the New York Metropolitan area that provides best-in-class services across Private Duty Nursing, Concierge Home Care and Care Management Oversight. Our team of highly qualified healthcare professionals includes Registered Nurses, Certified Home Health Aides, dedicated Care Managers and Care Coordinators, and other care specialists—all working together to ensure that your loved one stays comfortably at home, in the most caring, supportive environment. Alliance's philosophy is to treat clients as an extended version of their own family by offering services, expertise, and resources that guide the path and provide peace of mind to loved ones. To learn more, visit http://www.alliancehomecare.com.
