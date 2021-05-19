TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IMA Group announced today the ongoing expansion of its Clinical Research Division through the addition of two industry veterans with over 65 years of combined clinical, operational, commercial, strategic and scientific experience.
IMA Clinical Research is a physician-founded network of 10 integrated clinical research sites specializing in Phase II-IV clinical trials in multiple therapeutic areas. With access to 80 additional, broadly distributed medical offices of The IMA Group, IMA Clinical Research has extensive capabilities to conduct site-based, hybrid and decentralized clinical trials that support the development of safe and effective therapies. The Clinical Research Division offers access to new advances in pharmacology and biotechnology for research subjects, as well as a robust database of interested clinical trial participants for pharmaceutical sponsors.
Bringing over 40 years of clinical research experience with pharmaceutical companies, service providers, and research sites, Mike Minor joins IMA as executive vice president of Clinical Research. Minor has held executive roles in operations, strategic planning and proposals, observational research, and project direction with leading organizations, including Bioclinica, ICON, Ayerst Laboratories, and Pfizer. Minor's broad therapeutic experience with Phase I-IV trials, and operational delivery expertise in interventional, pragmatic, and observational research models, will further IMA's clinical trial management expertise.
With over 25 years in clinical research and healthcare services, Debra Nichols joins IMA as senior vice president of Commercial Affairs. She brings experience in developing strategic relationships and complex solutions, sales leadership, marketing, and establishing business infrastructure and sales growth for site management, CRO and patient recruitment organizations. Nichols has held numerous executive-level positions with ICON and Optum/Quality Metric, giving her a broad view across all research stakeholders that will further enhance IMA's commercial efforts.
"Mike and Deb share our excitement for the growth of IMA through its unique network of sites and infrastructure," said Mark Weinberger, PhD, MPH, President of IMA. "Their extensive and broad-ranging backgrounds in pharmaceutical companies, service providers, and research organizations will greatly enhance IMA's leadership team with greater visibility and standing in the field. Additionally, Mike and Deb have worked together prior to joining IMA so they'll be able to hit the ground running. "
About The IMA Group:
For over 30 years, The IMA Group, headquartered in Tarrytown, New York and with offices nationwide, has been dedicated to helping people get back to work and resume productivity. Over the past 10 years, IMA has conducted more than three million evaluations nationwide, utilizing thousands of providers based both at IMA's 90+ offices, as well as independent locations. We provide Government Services clients with medical, psychological and related evaluations, as well as ancillary services. Payer Services supports Commercial Insurers, TPAs and Corporate clients with Independent Medical Evaluations, and Occupational Health Services, Fitness for Duty determinations, Pre-Employment examinations and Forensic Drug Testing. The Clinical Research Division offers access to new advances in pharmacology and biotechnology for research subjects, as well as a robust database of interested participants for pharmaceutical manufacturers. For more information visit http://www.theIMAgroup.com.
