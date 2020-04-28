LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to better protect both hospital personnel and intensive care unit patients, Miku, the industry's leading contact-free baby monitor, announced today an accelerated program to equip hospitals nationwide with its real-time respiration monitoring system. Notables such as actress Octavia Spencer and the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Foundation have rallied to work hand in hand with Miku in the donation of these monitors to hospitals including Mission Hospital of Mission Viejo, CA, Central Alabama's Baptist Health system, and New York's Montefiore Health System, respectively. To date, Miku has installed its award-winning monitors in healthcare facilities around the country with many more establishments planned amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"It was incredibly important to me to find a way to help my communities during this pandemic and I was lucky enough to find and team up with the founders of Miku to provide state-of-the-art monitors to the most vulnerable people affected by COVID-19," critically acclaimed actress Octavia Spencer shared. "Miku is working to put monitors into hospitals and elderly care facilities, including those in my hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, to safeguard those on the frontlines and provide a next level of care for potential and existing COVID patients. Through the tireless efforts of the Miku team, communication between frontline healthcare workers and those affected will be conducted in a safer and more effective manner."
"My international philanthropic efforts have been dedicated to systematic health care and expanded access to life-saving care," said Jennifer Gross, Director at the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation. "It is extremely sobering, urgent and essential to do the same in my hometown of Mission Viejo to protect frontline health workers who risk their lives every day to treat patients from our community and beyond."
Hospitals and assisted living facilities caring for infected, exposed, and at-risk individuals across the country are seeking to utilize Miku due to both the brand's innovative technology, that tracks respiratory patterns with unparalleled accuracy, and its contact-free system, without the need for any wires or wearables, thereby minimizing caregiver-patient interaction and reducing the potential for exposure. Miku's two-way talk functionality also offers real-time communication to vastly reduce exposure risk in these vulnerable environments.
The Miku Smart Baby Monitor was initially created to protect the most precious of lives: newborns and infants. The applications for the breathing monitor have expanded in response to COVID-19, an unforecasted catalyst, which has created a necessity for contactless respiratory monitoring in preventative and telemedicine. Miku is currently exploring how its technology can help those afflicted with Sleep Apnea, Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, COPD, and other respiratory issues.
"As Miku's Chief Medical Advisor, I cannot wait to see the brand's unrivaled technology employed in healthcare and assisted living facilities," stated Dr. Jacqueline Winkelmann. "As a healthcare provider, I'm honored to be a part of a team who is using their product for good to help those fighting on the frontlines and keep patients and staff safe."
Mission Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Seth Teigen, stated, "Thanks to the generosity of the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, Mission Hospital is on the cutting edge of technology with a new innovative way to safely monitor COVID-19 and other highly contagious patients, while keeping our caregivers safe."
Baptist Health Public Relations Director, Kadie Agnew said, "Alabamians are no stranger to uniting during times of adversity. At Baptist Health we have experienced a tremendous outpouring of support from businesses, organizations and individuals throughout Central Alabama during the COVID-19 crisis. However, perhaps the most unexpected blessing came when Alabama native, Octavia Spencer, offered to give back to her hometown. Thanks to Octavia's generosity and giving spirit, Baptist Health is now equipped with a new and innovative monitoring system. This advanced technology allows our caregivers to safely observe COVID-19 positive patients and those patients who are under investigation for COVID-19 or another highly contagious illness. This gift provides a priceless peace of mind."
For images of Miku monitors integrated into hospitals nationwide, view and download from this DROPBOX LINK
For more information on Miku and to find out how the company is working to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19, visit mikucare.com and follow the brand on Instagram @mikucare.
About Miku: Based in Los Angeles, CA, Miku is a new technology company that cares about your every breath. The Miku Smart Baby Monitor is the first-of-its-kind, combining proprietary SensorFusion technology, Qualcomm processing, and next generation safety features in a sleek, modern design.
About Mission Hospital: Mission Hospital is a state-of-the art, 523-bed acute care regional medical center in Mission Viejo, California. As one of the busiest designated adult and pediatric Level II Trauma Centers in the state of California, Mission Hospital provides a full range of reputable specialty health care services with highly skilled teams treating a multitude of complex conditions. Services include a full range of expertise in cardiovascular, neuroscience and spine, orthopedics, cancer care, women's services, mental health and wellness, head and neck, and a variety of other specialty services. Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach provides South Orange County coastal communities with 24-hour emergency and intensive care as well as medical-surgical/telemetry services, orthopedics, general and GI surgery. CHOC Children's at Mission Hospital is a 54-bed facility that is the area's only dedicated pediatric hospital.
Fully accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Magnet hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence, Mission Hospital is highly recognized for its high quality of care, evidenced through a multitude of healthcare quality benchmarks. Mission Hospital is part of Providence St. Joseph Health, a not-for-profit provider of integrated health care. Together, we work to improve the quality of life in the communities it serves in the tradition of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange and Sisters of Providence. For more information, visit www.mission4health.com.
About Baptist Health: Serving a 14 county area, Baptist Health is the premier healthcare organization in Montgomery, Alabama. Baptist Health is the River Region's largest private sector employer with nearly 5,000 employees. Hospitals in the Baptist system include Baptist Medical Center South, a licensed 454-bed, regional acute care referral center, Baptist Medical Center East, a 150-bed full-service hospital, and Prattville Baptist Hospital, an 85-bed hospital. For more information, visit baptistfirst.org.
About Montefiore Health Systems: Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 11 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.