IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MilesTek, an Infinite Electronics brand and leading manufacturer and supplier of products designed to address military and avionics applications, announced today that it has introduced a new series of RoHS and REACH-compliant, lab-rated cable assemblies for use in demanding military, lab and R&D applications.

MilesTek's new lead-free, lab-rated cables feature an operating temperature range of -40°C to +80°C, PVC-jacketed 0.242" O.D. twinaxial cable and are available in off-the-shelf lengths of 0.3 meters. This new cable series features both 78 Ohm assemblies and 124 Ohm assemblies to address a wide range of applications.

Connector options in this series include 2 and 3 slot and lug, TRB & TRS plugs and jacks, bulkhead-style jacks, insulated and non-insulated connector options as well as versions with a blunt cut ends. Additionally, select models feature rugged bend reliefs that stand up to demanding applications. 

"Many of our military and civilian customers now require products that are RoHS-compliant. These new cables are not only lab-rated, boasting a wide temperature range, but they are also RoHS and REACH-compliant. Our goal is to provide our customers with a broad offering of RoHS-compliant MIL-STD-1553 products that are all in stock and available for same-day shipping," said Mark Blackwood, Product Line Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS/REACH-compliant, lab-rated cables are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

