MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Amit Hasija, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, will present at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the presentation.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil is currently in a Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.
