MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. The Company's lead program, etripamil, is currently in Phase 3 development for patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Contact

David Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
david@argotpartners.com

 

