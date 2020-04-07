NORFOLK, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troopster Donation Corp, a veteran-owned and operated nonprofit military care package organization, launches a national fundraiser to raise $1.1M to send 50,000 essential medical kits to hospitals, health care workers, doctors, nurses, corpsmen and first responders.
Troopster Support YouTube (Video)
Statement by Troopster® Founder and CEO, Chelsea Mandello:
"Normally, we send thousands of care packs to deployed U.S. service members around the world," said Mandello. "Today, however, we have a new and immediate threat of COVID-19. Our front line heroes within the United States right now are Doctors, Corpsmen, Nurses, Volunteers, EMTs, Policemen and Firefighters who are in need of gloves, masks, and items to keep them safe during this crisis."
Troopster, founded in 2015 by Mandello, has sent more than 12,000 care packages to troops worldwide. The company plans to utilize its resources, warehouse, and package production capabilities to support health care providers who are in desperate need of protective and emotional care.
"We have the ability to support these health care heroes but need help affording the upfront cost of shipping and production," said Mandello. "With the funds we raise, we'll be able to use our facility, located in Norfolk, Virginia, to pack and ship these kits of surgical masks, gloves, antibacterial travel soap, protein/energy bars, snacks, stress balls and more."
Statement by ICU Nurse (ret.), Elaine Banerjee:
"As a retired intensive care nurse, I have volunteered to come out of retirement to help fight again the coronavirus. Together we stand united to defend the most vulnerable among us," said Banerjee. "What we do today and how we join together to protect those most vulnerable will define us. It's important that we stand together to help our health care workers who have been called to duty, leaving their safe havens behind to fight this virus."
Individuals interested in supporting this mission can donate via the Troopster Website or by visiting the Troopster Fundraiser at https://www.gf.me/u/xvjnxs.
Supporters can also donate by texting 'COVID19' to 855-202-2100 to get a link to donate.
Troopster is a veteran-owned and operated organization that helps families and communities to send care packages to the servicemen and women deployed overseas.
About Troopster
Troopster® is a veteran-owned and operated nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that supports the U.S. military community through the vanguard of care package services. Troopster was founded in 2015 by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Mandello. Mandello served seven years in the Navy and deployed across 13 countries and nine naval platforms before she founded Troopster. Troopster is owned and operated entirely by veterans and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, home of the largest naval military installation in the world.
To learn more about Troopster®, please visit www.troopster.org.
