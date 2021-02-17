NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Donor Outreach for Veterans, Corps. (DOVE), a nonprofit organization matching veterans with living kidney donors, launched a year-long outreach campaign with Military Times to reach veterans in need and potential donors. The first ad, which will appear in the February 15 issue of Military Times, will honor DOVE's first living donor, Jon Wayne Taylor, an Army veteran who was determined to have his donation benefit a fellow Veteran.
"DOVE is incredibly grateful for Military Times' support in our effort to build our donor pool and honor our first donor," said Sharyn Kreitzer, Founder. "There are at least 2,000 Veterans waiting for a kidney in the United States, and there are many generous Veterans and altruistic members of the community, like Jon Wayne Taylor, who want to donate their kidney to a Veteran in need. Military Times is helping DOVE match kidney donors with Veterans in need."
"DOVE's campaign with Military Times salutes living kidney donors and will raise awareness about the thousands of Veterans who still need help," said Kelly Facer, Vice President of Revenue Operations. "This is a call to action – to mobilize our community to consider living kidney donation. We are proud to assist DOVE in carrying out their mission: Matching Kidney Donors with Veterans in Need."
DOVE was founded by a group of dedicated transplant professionals who recognized the need for Veterans to have improved access to live kidney donation and transplant. DOVE knows that by connecting and communicating with the vast network of Veteran communities around the country, every Veteran in need can be matched to a kidney donor.
The average wait for a kidney from a deceased donor can be 6-8 years, and most Veterans will need to rely on life-sustaining dialysis treatments while they wait for their kidney. By identifying Veterans and supporters willing to donate a kidney to another Veteran, DOVE can help Veterans avoid the long wait for a kidney through the national organ transplant registry, which are usually from deceased donors. In addition to the shorter wait, kidneys from living donors last longer than those from deceased donors.
About DOVE
Donor Outreach for Veterans, Corps. (DOVE) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization established by a group of dedicated transplant professionals who recognized the need for Veterans to have improved access to live kidney donation and transplant. DOVE's mission statement is simple: Matching Kidney Donors with Veterans in Need.
Dove promotes living kidney donation through nationwide campaigns and outreach events with the aim to create a living donor registry of prospective donors.
Dove also provides individualized support to any eligible Veteran (one who is actively listed for a kidney transplant at any US Transplant Center) in creating an outreach campaign within their networks and community.
For more information: https://dovetransplant.org/
Media Contact
Thomas Graham, Donor Outreach for Veterans, Corps. (DOVE), (512) 537-1414, media@crosswindpr.com
SOURCE Donor Outreach for Veterans, Corps. (DOVE)