CERRITOS, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., announces limited-time dynamic pricing on the PerioLase® Periodontal Package™ for the LANAP® protocol, LAPIP™ protocol, and VAPs™. The economic stimulus pricing represents a $50,000 price reduction, or 42% compared to a current 25% stock price decline. New financing options will also be available.
This limited-time dynamic pricing opportunity is unprecedented and an extraordinary opportunity for clinicians who have been waiting to adopt LANAP treatment and for younger dentists to generate patient flow and practice income.
Dynamic pricing for the PerioLase Periodontal Package is structured to support the private practice clinicians, stimulating practice growth with a new revenue stream, increased case acceptance, laser-based vs. aerosol-based treatments and maintaining financial stability with a high hourly production. This 1st ever emergency stimulus pricing allows those clinicians, young and seasoned, to integrate the patient-preferred LANAP and LAPIP treatments with this extremely limited-time rollback pricing not seen since 2008.
The PerioLase Periodontal Package includes:
- Full training and licensing for the patented LANAP and LAPIP protocols
- Five star, hands-on, live patient training
- PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser, LANAP Piezo Scaler and proprietary tips, and all intellectual property needed to perform the LANAP and LAPIP protocols
- 6 months Money-back clinical results guarantee
- Ongoing technical and clinical support
Take control of your practice's financial future. Contact Millennium Dental Technologies to take advantage of the limited-time rollback pricing.
ABOUT MILLENNIUM DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., is the developer of the LANAP protocol for the treatment of gum disease, the LAPIP protocol for ailing dental implants, and the manufacturer of the PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser. By providing a simple and comfortable experience with unique bone-building clinical results, MDT's FDA-cleared LANAP protocol removes the fear from gum disease treatment, offering a vastly less painful and less invasive regenerative treatment alternative to conventional surgery. The company's founding clinician, Robert H. Gregg II, continues to operate the company with the vision: To create better clinical outcomes in periodontal disease patients—remaining true to the guiding principle—"It's all about the patient."