SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the latest results of its latest Pension Funding Index (PFI), which analyzes the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension plans.

In January, corporate pension funding improved by $39 billion thanks to a 16-point increase in the monthly discount rate, from December's 2.46% to 2.62% as of January 31. As a result, the funded status deficit dropped to $196 billion at month's end, the first time it has dipped below $200 billion in over a year. Meanwhile, the market value of assets dropped by $7 billion for the month, the result of a -0.21% investment loss. Overall the funded ratio for the Milliman PFI plans climbed from 88.1% at the end of December 2020 to 89.8% as of January 31.

"Over the past four months, we've seen the funded ratio for these plans climb steadily upward," said Zorast Wadia, author of the Milliman 100 PFI. "January's discount rate bump was good news for corporate pensions, especially coming on the heels of last quarter's $70 billion funded status improvement."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 3.17% by the end of 2021 and 3.77% by the end of 2022) and asset gains (10.5% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 104% by the end of 2021 and 123% by the end of 2022.  Under a pessimistic forecast (2.07% discount rate at the end of 2021 and 1.47% by the end of 2022 and 2.5% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 84% by the end of 2021 and 77% by the end of 2022.

To view the complete Pension Funding Index, go to www.milliman.com/pfi. To see the 2020 Milliman Pension Funding Study, go to www.milliman.com/pfs. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at pensionfunding@milliman.com.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe.  For further information, visit milliman.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliman-analysis-corporate-pension-funded-ratio-climbs-to-89-8-in-january-301223173.html

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.