CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the experts in small touchscreens, displays and monitors, joined forces with Revel Digital software, to create a vital and cutting-edge solution for the changing times, a touch-free, temperature-taking platform to ensure safety.
Ideal for entrances to grocery stores, office buildings, schools, assisted living facilities and more, this enterprise-grade platform is reliable, flexible, and customizable, to ensure it can optimize for what every business needs. It contains the premium Mimo Monitors hardware display, as well as Revel Digital's CMS analytics and accurate temperature sensing software, along with a one-year license.
Compact, durable, and reliable for seamless installation and intuitive use, the display integrates a medical grade temperature sensor to ensure nothing goes under the radar and everyone entering any building is fever-free.
"With the evolving times, it's more crucial than ever to ensure that your loved ones they places they frequent are safe," said David Anderson, CEO of Mimo Monitors. "We created this solution with ultimate durability, flexibility, and reliability in mind to ensure that this platform promotes safety and can meet and exceed the needs of every business."
Available in wall mount, floor stand standing kiosks, and in sizes 7-32", this comprehensive platform offers various levels of customization and complexity contingent upon the business desires and needs. From providing a simple pass/fail with a non-CMS option to more all-encompassing analytics that include remote management and syncing between locations, the platform's capabilities are wide-spanning. This platform also runs on multiple hardware platforms including BrightSign and Android.
To learn more about this touch-free, temperature-taking platform or to order visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/products/mimo-temperate-sensing-digital-signage-tablet-platform
About Mimo Monitors:
Mimo Monitors, established in 2008, is a global expert and industry leader in small touchscreen monitors, displays, and tablets. Designed with a solutions-first approach, Mimo Monitors believes in creating small footprint and high value displays that drive innovation and provide a seamless experience for digital signage, conference rooms, kiosks, point of purchase, point of sale, hospitality, retail, and more.
Centered in providing touchscreens with human touch, Mimo Monitors puts customer service first, offering personalized, detail-oriented service to ensure client satisfaction. Focused on flexible and customizable solutions, Mimo Monitors touchscreens are intuitive to use, easy to deploy, and sleek in design, all while enhancing productivity and user experience. The Mimo Monitors world-class team has deployed Mimo Monitors solutions in locations throughout the world for Fortune 500 companies, both in the US and around the world.