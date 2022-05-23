Minaya Learning Global Solutions LLC (MLGS), an award winning learning and development firm for mid-to-large enterprises around the world, has launched its Healthcare Learning and Development Practice for nonprofit and for-profit healthcare organizations.
FORT MYERS, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minaya Learning Global Solutions LLC (MLGS), an award winning learning and development firm for mid-to-large enterprises around the world, has launched its Healthcare Learning and Development Practice for nonprofit and for-profit healthcare organizations. The new Healthcare Learning and Development Practice offers healthcare organizations a proven partner for healthcare workforce development, learning strategy, a competency-based virtual learning platform for healthcare professionals, culture building and talent development solutions for improving the clinical and non-clinical workforce performance and development. In addition, MLGS offers healthcare clients their Radical Collaboration program to assist Healthcare leaders address and overcome organizational politics that are hindering progress.
The MLGS team is composed of learning and development, coaching, and facilitation talent who bring industry and evidence-based best practices to their healthcare clients and talent development solutions. Dr. Guido Minaya, CEO, leads the firm' learning technologies and infrastructure services, which includes EngageSIM for Healthcare – a cloud-based competency assessment platform. Susan Minaya, chief operations officer, leads the firm's work on learning strategy development and healthcare talent development solutions encompassing onboarding, clinical competency, clinical and non-clinical soft skills, compliance and human resources, leadership, and executive development initiatives.
"The rapidly changing environment of Healthcare demands responsive learning and development solutions to keep staff in lockstep with changing regulations, patient care, soft skills, and organizational development," said Dr. Minaya. "The healthcare industry is under significant pressure to retain talent, stay compliant, and remain highly competitive in a dynamic and cost sensitive environment. Minaya Learning Global Solutions can help your healthcare organization with workforce development solutions from onboarding to C-suite development that help raise the performance bar where it matters most – the patient experience," he added.
Susan Minaya said, "Talent shortages wreak havoc on healthcare organizations such as Lee Health, a MLGS client. Solutions for onboarding, workforce excellence and cultural alignment have been developed for Lee Health by MLGS. These operational improvements translate into improved levels of patient care, compliance and competency. MLGS has specific expertise addressing the challenges that healthcare organizations face and their solutions result in efficient training which frees up time for patients, and leadership excellence which drives culture."
Michael Wukitsch, chief people officer, Lee Health added, "I have worked with Minaya Learning Global Solutions for the past three years. They take the time to understand our business needs and the unique characteristics of our organizational culture. They have supported programs for onboarding, C-suite and executive leadership, compliance, clinical and non-clinical education and diversity. If you need a trusted partner for your learning and development team, I highly recommend Minaya Learning Global Solutions."
Media Contact
Susan Minaya, Minaya Learning Global Solutions LLC, 1 239-673-8281 Ext: 103, sminaya@minayalearning.com
Dr. Guido Minaya, Minaya Learning Global Solutions LLC, 239-673-8281 104, gminaya@minayalearning.com
