MANSFIELD, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mind Body Align (MBA) keeps creating new opportunities to support mental health, wellness, and personal development using mindfulness. They are expanding their free resources to include virtual mindfulness classes. On November 4, 2021, at 3:45 pm EST, MBA is adding a 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice. This inclusive experience will be ongoing, each Thursday via Live Zoom® and is in addition to the session already available every Wednesday at 8:15 am. Access the experience using this link or find the link on the Mind Body Align website.
"Just this week, ABC News reported that the teachers and staff at Columbus City Schools are so in need of a break that they are taking a wellness week," said Julie Braumberger, Director of Education for Mind Body Align. "We teach in schools, and we see how the global pandemic continues to impact our community in many ways. Our team is always working to provide mindful resources to support mental health. MBA creates curriculum and teaches mindful social emotional learning in schools. Plus, we are developing workplace mindfulness programs."
"Humans are constantly bombarded with data and images- all day, every day. The goal of Connect In, our weekly mindfulness practice, is to create a space for people to join a community in whatever manner feels comfortable to them," said Annamarie Fernyak, Founder of MBA. "It can feel awkward entering a room, even a Zoom® room. There are many days when I have just emerged from pickle ball practice, sweaty and with my hair askew- on those days, I keep my screen off. I recently noticed my friend changed her screen name because she wanted privacy. This practice is whatever you want it to be! The experience is to take a few minutes and be guided in a reflection and a time to quiet your mind."
There is a reason many workplaces, like AETNA and Google, are embracing mindfulness as a way of improving collaboration, reducing employee job stress, and other positive outcomes. This AETNA article shares nine reasons to implement mindfulness programs in the workplace. In addition to reducing job stress and improving collaboration, just 15 minutes of mindfulness is proven to improve the ability to focus, resist distractions, and mono task.
When asked how the mindfulness practice helps in the workplace, certified workplace mindfulness educator Linda Snyder said, "Have you ever worked with difficult people? We've all been there. Mindfulness is one part of the puzzle to turning those situations into productive work relationships. The mindfulness practice supports better relationships at work."
Each session, each week is a different experience. It will include guided practice and a few minutes of quiet stillness. The Thursday afternoon mindfulness practice is the second free session MBA offers each week; the other is Wednesday at 8:15 am EST also on Zoom®.
MBA's mindfulness practice is inclusive. "We welcome participants to practice exactly as they are," said Caryl Church Jesseph, co-creator of the program. "Our experiences are sensitive and flexible to the ways an individual chooses to participate in our virtual space. By responding to the invitation to be mindful, we hope our community circles will widen, deepen, and people will find more presence with one another and themselves."
Mind Body Align
Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social emotional learning, community, and workplace mindfulness programs. Their MBAwareness Educational Program improves learning for 90.5% of students, including 70% of at-risk students and gives teachers about 20 more teachable minutes every day. Mind Body Align also improves profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mindful MBA programs are available both online and in person. Learn more at mindbodyalign.com.
