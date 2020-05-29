CINCINNATI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-two percent of Americans stated in a recent survey that they will reach a "breaking point: with stay-at-home orders by mid-June, while at the same time, chronic stress and anxiety can inhibit immune function. Legally Mindful founder Gary Powell is working to change that with a new immune response meditation available free on his YouTube channel in time for National Meditation Day on May 31.
The 20-minute exercise, similar to those offered on his Legally Mindful app, is designed to help individuals work in concert with their bodies to facilitate improving the body's immune response.
"From my experience, your mind can be a powerful tool to help your body combat disease and illness. The more you use this exercise, the more you will understand that your mind's intention and your body's systems can work together in many positive ways for you," Powell explains.
A systematic review of 20 randomized controlled trials by the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences revealed "replicated, yet tentative, evidence that mindfulness meditation is associated with changes in select immune system processes involved in inflammation, immunity, and biological aging."
Another study by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, University of California at San Francisco, and Harvard Medical School showed the benefits of meditation on gene expressions related to fighting viral infection and an enzyme that improves cellular viability.
Practicing techniques that facilitate a deep meditative state, like this new exercise by Legally Mindful, are thought to improve immunity through promoting relaxation and visualization of positive imagery. As explained in Psychology Today, "The relaxation aspect of the method often produces greater physical and psychological comfort, and the idea that one's mind can be utilized as a potentially effective medical intervention gives one a sense of more personal control and greater optimism."
Powell founded Legally Mindful to provide legal professionals a way to meditate that is convenient and clinically proven (using a proprietary sound-assisted meditation technology), but the exercises are geared to benefit anyone who uses them. A separate intro video can help beginners understand how to gain the most benefits from the free exercise.
