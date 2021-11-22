MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, announced they will be returning to the show floor in Chicago, IL, for the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 107th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting taking place November 28 - December 2. All RSNA attendees are invited to visit Mindray exhibit #6716 in the North Hall to explore innovative ultrasound solutions, connect with the Mindray Team, and check out the immersive and interactive virtual reality (VR) experience.
Mindray has worked diligently to establish itself as a global leader, developing meaningful ultrasound solutions to help clinicians provide timely answers and elevate patient care. They have a rich history of innovation that has disrupted the industry and changed how ultrasound is utilized. From creating the industry's first virtual beamforming architecture and breaking the barriers of conventional ultrasound imaging to safeguarding their ultrasound systems with an industry-leading total cost of ownership, and unrivaled peace of mind investment protection program, Mindray has proven that innovation is at the core of all they do.
"We are continually pushing towards our vision of better healthcare for all. Our team and solutions have been disrupting the industry for the past 30 years, and we don't plan on stopping anytime soon," said Mindray's Sr. Director of Marketing, Ultrasound, Maher Elhihi. Elhihi continued, "our unique, groundbreaking and cost-effective ultrasound machines enable clinicians to remain at the cutting-edge of imaging for years to come; this has become increasingly critical due to today's rapidly changing healthcare environment. Clinicians are facing issues they've never seen before, and with uncertainty becoming the norm, our goal is to give them some peace of mind."
The following systems will be highlighted in Mindray exhibit #6716, with live scanning educational sessions featured throughout the meeting:
- Resona 7 Ultrasound System | Lightning Edition: Mindray's flagship premium System, the Resona 7, delivers crystal clear and uniform imaging across a wide variety of exams and provides the details needed for a confident diagnosis without the need for additional imaging modalities. With the highly anticipated launch of the Resona 7 Lightning Edition, Mindray is slated to take the Radiology Ultrasound market "by storm" at RSNA.
- DC-90 Ultrasound System with X-Insight: Mindray's DC-90 Ultrasound is a versatile, high-performing System designed for a comprehensive range of clinical applications. With an easy-to-position monitor, an ultra-slim multi-gesture touchscreen, and five active transducer ports, the DC-90 refines user experience with a flexible and intuitive design to deliver high-efficiency and dynamic performance with intelligent, precise, and clear imaging.
- TE7 Max Ultrasound Machine: Mindray's newest ultrasound machine, the TE7 Max, provides best-in-class image quality, a superior user experience during clinical assessments and procedures, and an extensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Smart Tools. Ideal for use in Interventional Radiology, the TE7 Max is equipped with advanced needle enhancement technologies like iNeedle+TM. This second-generation iNeedle+ technology automatically detects the angle of incidence and improves visibility on both linear and convex transducers during interventional procedures.
With over 30 years of experience, Mindray has brought numerous innovative ultrasound solutions to the market. As the developer of the first software-based beamformer technology - ZONE Sonography® Technology+ (ZST+), Mindray's unique approach provides clinicians with higher frame rates, decreased motion artifacts, and a precise display of hemodynamics, giving users clear, uniform images – regardless of body habitus. Mindray invites all RSNA attendees to stop by exhibit #6716 and see how innovative, cost-effective, leading-edge ultrasound solutions can empower Radiology Departments to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future.
Media Contact
Courtney Gotelli, Mindray North America, 2144250407, c.gotelli@mindray.com
SOURCE Mindray North America