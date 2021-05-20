MAHWAH, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, anesthesia and ultrasound, invites attendees of the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) 2021 to participate in a May 25th Sunrise Session at 7am (PST) and hear from well-known critical care expert Barbara McLean MN, RN, CCRN, CCNS-BC, NP-BC, FCCM on the topic of "Pathology, Monitoring and Innovation: Lessons Learned in the War Against the COVID-19 Pandemic." As part of this educational segment, Barbara will also conduct a live Q&A exchange with attendees to address specific questions on the topic.
Additionally, renowned clinical educator and speaker, Nicole Kupchik MN, RN, CCNS, CCRN-K, PCCN-K, will present "Case Studies in Capnography" at the Mindray-sponsored ExpoEd sessions taking place throughout the Critical Care Expo.
New to Mindray's exhibit this year is a fully-immersive experience in which visitors may tour a Virtual ICU to explore the latest critical care innovations in patient monitoring and Point of Care ultrasound. Built with clinicians in mind, this Virtual Reality (VR) format provides healthcare professionals the opportunity to conveniently explore the latest in critical care. Mindray's patient monitoring solutions, spanning bedside, centralized, transport and ambulatory applications, plus Point of Care ultrasound systems are on display for maximum engagement, with no special technology needed; desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile-friendly.
Featured product technologies highlighted in the Mindray exhibit include:
Patient Monitoring
- BeneVision N-Series Patient Monitoring Platform: N-Series offers an extensive catalog of advanced monitoring parameters suitable for all levels of critical care. N-Series Clinical Assistive Applications (CAA) deliver clinical decision tools at bedside to support timely and accurate assessment, diagnosis, and treatment across various organ systems. 12-lead ECG interpretation, ST monitoring and ST segment templates, arrhythmia analysis with QT/QTc and atrial fibrillation detection provide a detailed view of a patient's cardiovascular state. BeneVision N-Series and the BeneVision Distributed Monitoring System (DMS) together enable clinical experts across multi-disciplinary teams to collaborate and deliver specialized care.
- BeneVision N1 Transport Monitor/Module: BeneVision N1's patient-centric design allows the robust onboard parameter set to move with the patient, supporting full bedside monitoring functionality during departmental transitions. Sliding the N1 from the bedside monitor instantly converts it to a connected wireless transport monitor, maintaining continuity of data with the BeneVision Distributed Monitoring System and the EMR.
- BeneVision Distributed Monitoring System: The BeneVision Distributed Monitoring System (DMS) provides clinicians with role-based and secure access to comprehensive patient data and multiple reporting options including a patient summary report at shift change to improve efficiency of data review and assessment. Upon transfer of patients between departments, the system can be configured so corresponding receiving units have visibility to historical patient information, improving communication and streamlining new unit admissions.
Ultrasound
- ME8 Ultrasound System: Mindray's revolutionary new product, the ME8 Ultrasound System, utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) powered Smart Tools and offers the most advanced suite of needle guidance and enhancement technologies. This portable ultrasound system can help assess volume status and fluid responsiveness in critically ill patients.
- TE7 Ultrasound System: With best-in-class image quality, a sleek form factor, advanced cardiac capabilities, and transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging, the TE7 System is designed to provide superior performance for rapid, confident exams and procedures. This versatile System has cutting-edge AI Smart Tools to meet the stringent demands in fast-paced environments – including hands-free scanning to decrease contamination potential.
"To support positive patient outcomes in the critical care environment, clinicians must have access to intelligence, diagnostic, and monitoring tools to perform efficient and reliable assessments. Mindray recognizes this, and in accordance with our mission to advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible, we are proud to showcase our disruptive and game-changing solutions here at NTI 2021," said Beth Aquaviva, Sr. Marketing Product Manager - Monitoring Solutions, Mindray North America.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
