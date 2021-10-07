MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for anesthesia, patient monitoring, and ultrasound, today announced that they will be attending the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 Annual Meeting live in San Diego, California. Mindray's portfolio of perioperative products are designed to optimize Operating Room (OR) workflow and enhance patient care with reliable and safe functionality. All ASA attendees are invited to visit exhibit #2529 and discover the one-of-a-kind OR showcase and virtual reality experience. Technologies highlighted in the exhibit include:
Ultrasound
- ME8 & TE7 Ultrasound Machines: With applications specially designed for Anesthesia, the ME8 and TE7 Systems offer the most advanced suite of needle guidance and enhancement technologies. These technologies help improve daily workflow and accuracy of needle-guided procedures, thus improving patient safety and elevating outcomes.
Anesthesia and Patient Monitoring
- A-Series Advantage Anesthesia Delivery Platform: Designed to complement clinical workflow and enhance patient care, these systems offer more choices in ventilation modes and support, creating the precise system configuration to meet the needs of even the most challenging patients. The modular feature design offers scalable functionality with optimized anesthesia delivery enabling healthcare facilities to create the ideal system to suit their clinical and financial requirements.
- BeneVision N-Series Patient Monitors: This suite of patient monitors offers a comprehensive set of OR-specific parameters and features to meet the needs of all acuity levels within the hospital's perioperative environment. With the N1 Monitor/Module at its core, patient transition from pre-op through surgery and on to post-op and/or the ICU is seamless, with no gaps in patient data from admission through discharge. N-Series features a flexible modular structure providing anesthesiologists advanced capabilities such as BIS, NMT, INVOS rSO₂, and multi-gas monitoring at their fingertips. Using the BeneLink Connectivity Module, the N-Series patient monitors incorporate data from external devices which can be displayed, stored, and passed to the health information system (HIS), streamlining efficiency, and improving OR workflow.
- BeneVision Distributed Monitoring System (DMS): Providing a shared platform so bedside, transport, and mobile monitors exist on a common system, BeneVision DMS and N-Series together provide complete monitoring coverage across a hospital. Utilization of Mindray's eGateway integration solution within the OR to interface with anesthesia information management systems (AIMS) and ultimately the electronic medical record (EMR) in a safe and secure IT environment, further supports a complete patient record. Collectively, these monitoring solutions help drive clinical benefit through enhanced efficiency, productivity and safety, supporting providers in delivering the highest level of patient care.
"Mindray is more than just products and services. We strive to empower healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of lifesaving tools," said Wayne Quinn, Mindray North America President. Quinn continued, "whether it's anesthesia delivery, patient monitoring or ultrasound, our dedicated team of perioperative specialists will work alongside you and your clinicians to ensure you have the tools and resources needed to be successful. Together, we are creating a higher standard for healthcare."
Team members will be onsite throughout the exhibit, providing demonstrations and addressing questions from attendees. Visit Mindray at exhibit #2529 to learn more about these innovative and cutting-edge solutions.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of lifesaving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
