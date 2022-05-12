Leading-edge medical device developer invites meeting attendees to explore advancements at the Critical Care Exposition.
MAHWAH, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, ultrasound, and anesthesia, today announced that they will be back again in-person at the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) 2022 in Houston, Texas. Mindray is excited to be a bronze-level sponsor and on-site exhibitor this year for the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) premier progressive and critical care nursing conference. Mindray invites all NTI attendees to visit Booth 2119 for live educational sessions by renowned industry leaders, hands-on learning about their latest patient monitoring and ultrasound technologies, and to participate in a unique photo opportunity alongside the world's largest N-Series patient monitor as part of their #HeroesWearScrubs tribute to Critical Care Nurses everywhere.
Back by popular demand, well-known critical care expert Barbara McLean, MN, RN, CCRN, CCNS-BC, NP-BC, FCCM, and renowned clinical educator and speaker Nicole Kupchik, MN, RN, CCNS, CCRN, PCCN-K will once again be presenting at the Mindray-sponsored ExpoEd sessions. Barbara McLean will present "Waiting to Exhale: ETC02 as a Critical Parameter for Ventilation and Perfusion," and Nicole Kupchik will speak on "Fast and Furious: 12 Lead ECG Interpretation". These Mindray-sponsored ExpoEd sessions will take place throughout the Critical Care Expo and allow attendees to meet the speakers up close and in-person, plus earn CERP credits.
Mindray recognizes that delivering high-quality patient care in Critical Care Departments has never been more essential. The complexity of care, escalating patient acuity, staffing gaps, and high unit censuses are additional stressors in an already challenging environment that can impact workflow, efficiency, and outcomes. Mindray's partnership-driven approach continues to enhance leading-edge technologies, optimize workflow applications, and empower clinicians to keep their focus on their patients.
"We are excited to be back on the NTI show floor this year and connect with the dedicated Critical Care Nurses who have served passionately throughout the pandemic," said Beth Aquaviva, Sr. Marketing Product Manager - Monitoring Solutions, Mindray North America. Aquaviva continued, "This year, we want to honor and celebrate their dedication and resiliency in our booth with our #HeroesWearScrubs engagement wall. We are also hosting two of the industry's biggest names, Barbara McLean and Nicole Kupchik, for our ExpoEd Sessions, where nurses will have the opportunity to connect live with these industry trailblazers. Now more than ever, we are honored to partner with Critical Care Nurses and help move towards the vision of better healthcare for all."
Innovative Products on Display:
- BeneVision N-Series Patient Monitors: The innovative N-Series Patient Monitors feature multi-gesture touchscreen technology allowing most functions to be accessed with just two gestures. With a robust parameter platform and modular design, the N-Series provides clinicians with the most advanced monitoring capabilities to provide precise, relevant clinical data at their fingertips.
- BeneVision N1 Monitor/Module: The N1 is a compact 3-in-1 solution - parameter module, transport monitor, and bedside monitor - providing robust monitoring capabilities and seamless, gap-free monitoring using wireless technology.
- TE7 Max Ultrasound System: The TE7 Max provides best-in-class image quality in a portable tablet-based system. Incorporating a comprehensive suite of AI-powered Smart Tools and workflow enhancement software, the TE7 Max helps clinicians elevate efficiency and reproducibility. The system is equipped with a 21.5" high-definition display and industrial design to help clinicians maximize visualization and accessibility.
Mindray invites all NTI attendees to stop by Booth 2119 to learn more about their industry-leading POC technologies supporting timely and accurate assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of the most critically ill patients.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of lifesaving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
Media Contact
Sondra Kaufman, Mindray North America, 201-995-8047, s.kaufman@mindray.com
SOURCE Mindray North America