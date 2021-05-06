MAHWAH, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a leading global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices, has again been recognized as one of the top three ultrasound leaders in the USA according to the Klein Biomedical Consultants, Inc. (KBC) "Point-of-Care/Handheld Ultrasound Systems Market Report in the USA." Despite 2020 uncertainties, Mindray was uniquely suited to excel. With a comprehensive portfolio and advanced technologies to assist with the management of COVID-19, Mindray achieved double-digit growth in the rapidly expanding Critical Care market.
The KBC "POC Market Report" also stated that two of Mindray's portable ultrasounds were listed among the "Top 13 Selling POC Ultrasound Products in 2020" - the TE7 Ultrasound Machine and M9 Ultrasound Machine*.
- TE7 Ultrasound System –Advanced AI-powered tools such as eSpacial Navi™, Smart B-Line, Smart VTI, and Auto EF make Mindray's TE7 Ultrasound the ideal solution to elevate physician confidence and patient safety during interventional procedures. With the increased demand for advanced imaging capabilities, the TE7 System also delivers a complete mobile solution for transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) at the bedside.
- ME8 Ultrasound System – Mindray's ME8 System is the industry's first laptop-based ultrasound machine powered by ZONE Sonography® Technology+ (ZST+), a proprietary software-based beamformer technology. Using AI-powered Smart Tools (Smart B-Line, Smart VTI, and Smart IVC), this portable ultrasound system can help assess volume status and fluid responsiveness in critically ill patients. Additionally, the ME8 Machine offers the most advanced suite of needle guidance and enhancement technologies, including eSpacial Navi™ and iNeedle+™.
- M9 Ultrasound System – Equipped with single crystal transducers and 3T™ technology for a wide range of exams, the M9 System is a versatile solution for Critical Care environments. From ultrasound-guided procedures at the patient's bedside to strain imaging to TEE, this platform can do it all.
"The latest KBC report truly highlights our dedication and focus to the Point of Care ultrasound industry and our continued efforts to diversify and introduce revolutionary products to the market," said Mindray's Sr. Director of Marketing, Ultrasound, Maher Elhihi. Elhihi continued, "our work to advance and expand our offerings to the Critical Care market has been well received by our customers who saw the gap in the available offerings. We are excited to see our presence in one of the most rapidly growing POC market segments continue to expand to better serve the healthcare community."
Mindray's investment in next-generation, software-based ZONE Sonography® Technology+, along with an exclusive Living Technology™ promise, provides customers with easily upgradable software enhancements to secure product investment protection and keep their ultrasound machines at the leading edge of imaging performance excellence.
In addition to continued success in the ultrasound business, Mindray has been recognized for its innovative and comprehensive suite of Patient Monitoring and Life Support solutions. Targeted to advanced-care providers, Mindray's BeneVision N-Series patient monitoring platform debuted in 2019 and provides clinicians with a powerful diagnostic tool to support clinical excellence with even the most seriously ill patients. Among the suite of high acuity monitors, BeneVision N17 was included in a recent publication from ECRI, "The Most Trusted Voice in Healthcare," in which ICU physiologic monitoring systems were evaluated and ratings provided. Offering an expansive selection of system-wide parameter modules plus onboard Mindray Clinical Assistant Applications (CAAs), N-Series delivers meaningful clinical decision tools at the bedside, and together with the BeneVision Distributed Monitoring System (DMS), enables timely and accurate assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of critically ill patients, from admission to discharge.
Through industry best investment protection, total cost of ownership, and innovative solutions, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward, advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
