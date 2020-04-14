TORONTO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mindset Pharma ("Mindset"), a leading drug discovery business focused exclusively on novel and best in class psychedelics, announced today that preclinical work has begun on the novel psychedelics identified in Mindset's provisional patent applications filed earlier this year. Mindset has identified multiple novel compound structures that the Mindset scientific team believes will enable the development of pharmaceutically appropriate next-generation psychedelic drugs to treat a range of neuropsychiatric indications. The novel compounds identified by Mindset will enable drugs that combine medically desirable psychedelic effects with optimal pharmacological characteristics.
Initial compound synthesis and in-vitro screening are being provided to Mindset by Pharmaron. Pharmaron is a premier R&D service company supporting the life science industry. Services provided by Pharmaron to Mindset are underway in China.
Mindset CEO, James Lanthier, said, "We are pleased to establish a service agreement with Pharmeron, which continues to be fully operational through the COVID pandemic. Importantly, working with Pharmeron will allow us to adhere to our timelines to select our first clinical candidate before the end of the year and will allow us to maintain our first-to-file advantage and remain ahead of the curve as the exciting medical psychedelic space continues to evolve."
Mindset continues to work on broadening the scope of their intellectual property assets. The Mindset scientific team are working on a series of additional patent applications for novel psychedelic analogs and related manufacturing processes.
About Mindset
Mindset Pharma is a drug discovery business, based in Toronto, Canada, focused on creating novel and patentable psychedelic compounds for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and domain experts in drug development and medicinal chemistry, Mindset is assembling a proprietary library of transformative psychedelic intellectual property designed to address chronic neuropsychiatric disorders efficiently and safely.
About Pharmaron
Pharmaron (China's A-share Market: 300759) is a public-owned, premier R&D service provider for the life sciences industry. Founded in 2004, Pharmaron has invested in its people and facilities, and established a broad spectrum of R&D service capabilities ranging from synthetic and medicinal chemistry, biology, DMPK, pharmacology, safety assessment, radiochemistry and radiolabeled metabolism, clinical pharmacology, clinical analytical sciences, chemical & pharmaceutical development to clinical CRO. With over 6,800 employees, and operations in China, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Pharmaron has an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners in North America, Europe, Japan and China. For more information: www.pharmaron.com